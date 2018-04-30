UW Bothell Announces a New Executive Coaching Certification Program In Collaboration with the Gestalt International Study Center (GISC)

BOTHELL, Wash., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Washington Bothell, in collaboration with GISC, has announced the new Executive Coaching Certificate Program, launching October 2018. The program encompasses 138.25 coach specific training hours. While most programs focus just on coaching skills, participants in this program will expand their business acumen with an additional 32 hours of instruction to enable effective executive level business coaching.
After successful completion of the program, participants will receive a Coaching Certificate from the University of Washington Bothell in collaboration with the Gestalt International Study Center and the program is an Accredited Coach Training Program (ACTP) through the International Coach Federation (ICF). Successful completion of the program will prepare participants to apply for an International Coach Federation credential.
The program is designed for professionals with a minimum of 10 years business experience who desire to bring coaching skills to their organization, apply coaching skills to their own leadership, or who desire to develop a coaching practice and work with senior leaders and executives.
It combines fifteen days of GISC's Competency Development Program for Coach Certification, an ICF Accredited Coach Training Program (ACTP), with four days of tools and application in an executive context for a total of 19 face-to-face days of instruction delivered in four sessions over six months. In between sessions, participants complete homework assignments, work with a faculty/mentor coach and connect online for additional activities.
During the program, participants will learn and demonstrate GISC and ICF Core Competencies. They will be able to immediately apply skills learned to current business practices and develop an internal or external executive coaching practice.
To learn more or apply go to: http://www.uwb.edu/business/executive/coaching-certification
Contact Dawn Roe, Director of Executive Education, UW Bothell School of Business
425-352-3810 or dawnroe@uw.edu
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uw-bothell-announces-a-new-executive-coaching-certification-program-in-collaboration-with-the-gestalt-international-study-center-gisc-300638263.html
SOURCE University of Washington, Bothell School of Business
Share this article