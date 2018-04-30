After successful completion of the program, participants will receive a Coaching Certificate from the University of Washington Bothell in collaboration with the Gestalt International Study Center and the program is an Accredited Coach Training Program (ACTP) through the International Coach Federation (ICF). Successful completion of the program will prepare participants to apply for an International Coach Federation credential.

The program is designed for professionals with a minimum of 10 years business experience who desire to bring coaching skills to their organization, apply coaching skills to their own leadership, or who desire to develop a coaching practice and work with senior leaders and executives.

It combines fifteen days of GISC's Competency Development Program for Coach Certification, an ICF Accredited Coach Training Program (ACTP), with four days of tools and application in an executive context for a total of 19 face-to-face days of instruction delivered in four sessions over six months. In between sessions, participants complete homework assignments, work with a faculty/mentor coach and connect online for additional activities.

During the program, participants will learn and demonstrate GISC and ICF Core Competencies. They will be able to immediately apply skills learned to current business practices and develop an internal or external executive coaching practice.

To learn more or apply go to: http://www.uwb.edu/business/executive/coaching-certification

Contact Dawn Roe, Director of Executive Education, UW Bothell School of Business

425-352-3810 or dawnroe@uw.edu

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uw-bothell-announces-a-new-executive-coaching-certification-program-in-collaboration-with-the-gestalt-international-study-center-gisc-300638263.html

SOURCE University of Washington, Bothell School of Business

