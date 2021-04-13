UWF Paper Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 3% | 1.92% YOY Growth in 2021 | 17000 + Technavio Research Reports
Apr 13, 2021, 05:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the UWF paper market in its latest market research report. The market is poised to garner 5.97 MT and accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. This chemicals industry report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the UWF paper market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Publishing is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Domtar Corp., International Paper Co., Mondi Group, PT. Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk, Stora Enso Oyj, Sub Lecta SA, Suzano SA, The Navigator Co. SA, UPM-Kymmene Corp are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the rise in literacy programs in emerging economies. However, increasing digitization will impede market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Domtar Corp., International Paper Co., Mondi Group, PT. Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk, Stora Enso Oyj, Sub Lecta SA, Suzano SA, The Navigator Co. SA, and UPM-Kymmene Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the rise in literacy programs in emerging economies, increasing digitization is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this UWF paper market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
UWF Paper Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The UWF paper market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Publishing
- Advertising
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
UWF Paper Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The UWF paper market report covers the following areas:
- UWF Paper Market Size
- UWF Paper Market Trends
- UWF Paper Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growth in the global printer market as one of the prime reasons driving the UWF paper market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
UWF Paper Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025.
- Detailed information on factors that will assist UWF paper market growth during the next five years.
- Estimation of the UWF paper market size and its contribution to the parent market.
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- The growth of the UWF paper market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA.
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of UWF paper market vendors.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Publishing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Advertising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape by Volume
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (in MT)
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (in MT)
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (in MT)
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (in MT)
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (in MT)
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
- Domtar Corp.
- International Paper Co.
- Mondi Group
- PT. Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk
- Stora Enso Oyj
- Sub Lecta SA
- Suzano SA
- The Navigator Co. SA
- UPM-Kymmene Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
