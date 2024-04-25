Uwill Honored by EdTech Digest Awards as Best Higher Education Solution

Immediate teletherapy appointments, direct crisis connection, and wellness programming recognized in world's most competitive EdTech award program

NATICK, Mass., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for students, proudly announces its inclusion on the prestigious EdTech Digest Awards 'Cool Tool' list for 'Best Higher Education Solution'. This acknowledgement highlights Uwill's commitment to supporting the mental health of students, faculty, and staff.

The EdTech Digest Awards recognize and celebrate innovation, dedication, and the transformative power of technology in education. Uwill's recognition in the Higher Education category reflects the impact Uwill's technology has made to provide immediacy and choice without barriers, in supporting the mental health and wellness of more than 2 million lives in all 50 states and 40 countries.

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged by EdTech Digest for our contributions to the higher education landscape," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "This recognition reaffirms the work our team and our counselors do every day to offer immediate mental health and wellness support and eliminate all barriers to care."

"The barriers education technology leaders have overcome in the last few years to make it to where they are today — well, that's a cause for celebration!" said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest.

As mental health continues to emerge as a priority in educational and professional settings, Uwill remains dedicated to advancing the conversation and breaking down barriers to support. Uwill is reshaping the traditional healthcare model and democratizing access to mental health support, which allows students and employees to find the help they need.

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 2 million students from all 50 states at institutions including University Of Connecticut, Purdue University, and Northeastern University.

About Uwill: Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to expand and enhance a college's mental health offerings, Uwill partners with 300+ institutions including Princeton University, University of Michigan, Columbus State Community College, and University of Maryland, College Park. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com.

Contact:

Brett Silk

[email protected]

SOURCE Uwill, Inc