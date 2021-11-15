Uwill Named One of Boston's Hottest Companies

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill today announced that it has been named a 2021 BostInno 50 on Fire honoree. The annual recognition highlights fast-growing companies in the Boston area that are transforming their respective industries. Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, uses its proprietary technology and AI matching to provide students with an immediate connection to a team of licensed counselors based on their unique needs and preferences.

"Mental health is the defining higher education challenge of our time," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "In partnership with colleges around the country, we're ensuring that more students are able to get the support they need, at a particularly difficult time to get it."

Uwill's growth reflects the increasing demand for student mental health resources at college campus counseling centers. Prior to 2020, up to 60 percent of college students reported experiencing significant anxiety, and according to recent research, more than eight in 10 college students have seen their mental health negatively affected over the past eighteen months.

Launched in 2019 with $3.25 million in funding, Uwill was built by a leadership team with a combined 100+ years of experience in higher education technology, which propelled the company to achieve 600% year-over-year client growth and is on plan to grow revenue 2,400% in 2021. Uwill's solution is the only secure, student-to-therapist connecting platform, with Umatch offering all modalities of teletherapy (video, phone, chat, and message), and Uhelp providing 24/7/365 emergency access.

About Uwill

Uwill has become the leading teletherapy solution for colleges and students. Utilizing their proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill offers an immediate match to a diverse team of licensed therapists in all 50 states and more than 20 countries and facilitates a secure environment with video, phone, chat, and messaging options. Uwill provides the most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering and has worked with leading institutions including University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, Stevens Institute of Technology, Boston College and Bay Path University. Uwill is the exclusive education teletherapy partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com.

