Uwill Wins Best Mental Health Technology

Merit Awards recognize mental health leader with top honors in healthcare category for its impact on student mental health

NATICK, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill , the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, was honored as the 2024 Merit Awards for Healthcare 'Gold' winner for 'Best Mental Health Technology'.

"The 2024 Healthcare winners represent the absolute best in healthcare innovation," said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. "These pioneers are setting a high bar for the future of healthcare, and we are honored to recognize their exceptional contributions."

The Merit Awards Healthcare program honors organizations that have made significant contributions to healthcare across a range of categories. The winners were selected by a distinguished panel of industry experts for their remarkable achievements in improving healthcare delivery and innovation.

"Our team is honored to receive this award, which underscores our commitment to offering immediate mental health and wellness support, eliminating all barriers to care," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "We're dedicated to meeting the mental health needs of all students. This award reflects the positive impact our technology and our counselor community have made on campuses nationwide."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 3 million students from all 50 states at institutions including Rutgers University, the Alabama Community College System, Morgan State University, and University of California, Santa Barbara.

About Uwill: Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, and the 27th fastest growing private company in the nation. As the most cost-effective way to enhance a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 400 institutions, including Princeton University, the Ohio State University, Santa Fe Community College, and University of Alabama - Online. Uwill is also the exclusive teletherapy education partner for the Online Learning Consortium and teletherapy education partner of NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com.

