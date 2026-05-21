Uxin Announces Launch of New Used Car Superstore Project in Chongqing

BEIJING, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UXIN), China's leading used car retailer, today announced the launch of a new used car superstore project in Chongqing. The project will integrate a large-scale used car reconditioning facility with a one-stop retail experience, featuring a total capacity of more than 5,000 vehicles for display and sale. The superstore is expected to begin operations in 2026.

Chongqing, one of China's four municipalities under the direct administration of the State Council of China, serves as a core city of the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle and a major transportation hub in western China. With a population of more than 30 million and over 6 million registered vehicles, Chongqing provides significant growth opportunities for the used car market and the broader automotive aftermarket industry.

Having successfully expanded its large-scale used car superstores to six major regional cities across China, Uxin has demonstrated its ability to standardize and replicate its retail model nationwide. The Chongqing superstore is expected to further strengthen the Company's strategic presence in southwestern China and create synergies with its existing nationwide superstore network, enhancing its service coverage across key western China markets.

Mr. Wenbing Jing, President of Uxin, commented: "Chongqing offers unique geographic advantages connecting southwestern, northwestern, and central China, as well as the Yangtze River Economic Belt. Supported by a strong automotive consumer base and an active used car market, Chongqing plays a key role in our broader strategic expansion across southwestern China. Leveraging Chongqing's solid industrial foundation and favorable policy support, we aim to provide consumers with a reliable, high-quality, and value-for-money one-stop used car purchasing experience, while contributing to the standardized and quality development of Chongqing's used car industry."

About Uxin

Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline superstores with inventory capacities ranging from 2,000 to 8,000 vehicles. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of China's used car industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Uxin's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Uxin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Uxin's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Uxin's goal and strategies; its expansion plans; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Uxin's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; its ability to provide differentiated and superior customer experience, maintain and enhance customer trust in its platform, and assess and mitigate various risks, including credit; its expectations regarding maintaining and expanding its relationships with business partners, including financing partners; trends and competition in China's used car e-commerce industry and other related industries; the laws and regulations relating to Uxin's industry; the general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Uxin's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Uxin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Uxin Limited Investor Relations

Uxin Limited

Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Jack Wang

Phone: +86 166-0115-0429

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Uxin Limited