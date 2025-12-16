Uxin Announces Official Opening of Its Jinan Used Car Superstore

BEIJING, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UXIN), China's leading used car retailer, today announced the official opening of its used car superstore in the city of Jinan in Shandong Province. The Jinan location marks Uxin's fifth large-scale superstore, following successful openings in Xi'an, Hefei, Wuhan, and Zhengzhou.

Phase one of the Jinan superstore encompasses approximately 40,000 square meters and can accommodate more than 1,000 vehicles for display and sale at full capacity. The superstore's launch will further strengthen Uxin's market presence across Northern China and the Shandong province, accelerating the shift toward scaled, branded, and standardized used car retailing in the area.

As the capital city of Shandong Province, Jinan has emerged as a fast-growing automotive hub. The city now has over 4 million registered vehicles, making it one of Shandong's most important auto consumption markets and a key driver of regional consumption growth. Beyond serving local demand, Jinan's strategic location enables it to radiate across the entire province and act as a vital transportation and logistics hub connecting Eastern and Northern China, as well as supporting broader Belt and Road trade flows. These advantages create significant potential for the development of large-scale used car circulation.

With the opening of the Jinan superstore, Uxin has now completed all three new superstores planned for 2025. Looking ahead, the Company expects to open four to six additional superstores in 2026. Previously, Uxin has already announced strategic partnership agreements for new superstores in Guangzhou, Tianjin, and Yinchuan, with planning and development for other locations progressing steadily.

Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline superstores with inventory capacities ranging from 2,000 to 8,000 vehicles. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of China's used car industry.

