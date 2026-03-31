Uxin Announces Official Opening of Its Tianjin Used Car Superstore

BEIJING, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UXIN), China's leading used car retailer, today announced the official opening of its sixth used car superstore in the city of Tianjin. The Tianjin superstore integrates Uxin's in-house reconditioning factory with a used car showroom that can accommodate more than 3,000 vehicles for display and sale, supporting a highly standardized and efficient retail experience.

As one of China's four municipalities directly under the central government, Tianjin serves as a key gateway for the country's opening-up and is supported by a well-established port and logistics infrastructure. The city has a population exceeding 13 million and approximately 4 million registered vehicles. In recent years, Tianjin has identified the automotive industry as one of its twelve key industrial value chains, focusing on building a modern industrial system centered on high-end and high-quality development. These advantages will provide a solid foundation for Uxin to scale its used car retail operations across Northern China.

Meanwhile, Uxin is actively engaging in discussions in additional cities to advance the rollout of new superstore projects. Looking ahead, the Company plans to open four to six new superstores in 2026, supporting the continued growth in Uxin's sales and operating performance in the coming years.

About Uxin

Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline inspection and reconditioning centers. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of the used car industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Uxin's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the risk and uncertainties as to the timing of the entry into definitive agreements or consummation of the transactions; the risk that certain closing conditions of the transactions may not be satisfied on a timely basis, or at all; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; Uxin's goal and strategies; its expansion plans and successful completion of certain financing transactions; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Uxin's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; its ability to provide differentiated and superior customer experience, maintain and enhance customer trust in its platform, and assess and mitigate various risks, including credit; its expectations regarding maintaining and expanding its relationships with business partners, including financing partners; trends and competition in China's used car e-commerce industry; the laws and regulations relating to Uxin's industry; the general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Uxin Limited Investor Relations

Uxin Limited

Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Jack Wang

Phone: +86 166-0115-0429

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Uxin Limited