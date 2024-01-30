Uxin to Hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on March 1, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (Nasdaq: UXIN), China's leading used car retailer, today announced that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "EGM") at 21/F, Donghuang Building, No. 16 Guangshun South Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100102, People's Republic of China, at 10:00 am (Beijing time) on March 1, 2024.

The purpose of the EGM is for the Company's shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the increase in authorized share capital of the Company.

Mr. Kun Dai, the Chairman of the Board, has fixed the close of business on February 5, 2024, as the record date (the "Record Date") in order to determine the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the EGM or any adjourned or postponed meeting thereof. The notice of EGM and form of proxy for the EGM are attached as Exhibits to the Current Report on Form 6-K furnished by the Company to the Securities and Exchange Commission today and are also available on the Company's website at https://ir.xin.com/.

Holders of the Company's ordinary shares whose names are on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the EGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying shares must act through The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary of the Company's ADS program.

Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline inspection and reconditioning centers. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of the used car industry.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Uxin's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the risk and uncertainties as to the timing of the entry into definitive agreements or consummation of the transactions; the risk that certain closing conditions of the transactions may not be satisfied on a timely basis, or at all; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; Uxin's goal and strategies; its expansion plans and successful completion of certain financing transactions; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Uxin's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; its ability to provide differentiated and superior customer experience, maintain and enhance customer trust in its platform, and assess and mitigate various risks, including credit; its expectations regarding maintaining and expanding its relationships with business partners, including financing partners; trends and competition in China's used car e-commerce industry; the laws and regulations relating to Uxin's industry; the general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.

