Uyi and Faith Abraham of Vonza Launches The New Rich for Financial Empowerment

Founders of Vonza, an all-inclusive platform for online courses, Uyi and Faith Abraham, announce the launch of The New Rich, an initiative to empower people with financial and business education

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uyi Abraham typifies living the American Dream, arriving in the US from Nigeria with only $100 and a suitcase of clothes, with the ambition of becoming a medical doctor. However, it did not take long for him to discover his true calling and passion – serving entrepreneurs and creators. The founder of Vonza has taken another giant step towards fulfilling his goal as he launches The New Rich in collaboration with his wife, Faith Abraham.

Uyi and Faith Abraham of The New Rich

It is no news that financial freedom is a reality that only a few ever get to live, with the lack of adequate resources to arm people with the required tools to achieve wellness further exacerbating the situation. However, the duo of Uyi and Faith Abraham seems to have other ideas, as substantiated by the launch of Vonza and the recent introduction of The New Rich financial empowerment initiative.

The decision to launch The New Rich is a reiteration of Uyi and Faith Abraham's mission to empower one billion people to escape poverty, and build financial freedom. The New Rich will comprise a course, coaching, and community. It will also include weekly podcasts on YouTube and other streaming platforms to enable as many people as possible to access quality financial empowerment resources anywhere in the world.

Uyi Abraham is not a stranger to teaching online and helping entrepreneurs to start and grow their businesses. His passion for educating others and sharing his wealth of knowledge as well as the frustration of wasting time and money with several software tools instead of serving his customers led to the creation of Vonza. Uyi and his wife practically emptied their life savings to build Vonza with an unyielding passion to make online business simple and easy, a move that has helped to create financially stable individuals across the globe.

Uyi has grown to become a highly sought-after speaker, author, and business coach, featuring on several major media outlets, such as Forbes, CNBC, Yahoo Finance, Fox, TEDx, and ABC. Dr. Faith Abraham, Vonza's Co-Founder and creative genius, has an MBA in Business and Ph.D. in Christian Counseling. Her passion is to see creators and entrepreneurs thrive and live their best life. She has also been featured on Voyager, WATC 57, and is an award-winning Life Coach.

Media Contact

The New Rich

Uyi Abraham

888-640-2951

[email protected]

SOURCE The New Rich