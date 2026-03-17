Uzbekistan Opens Center for Islamic Civilization during Ramadan

Landmark cultural project launched by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev highlights Central Asia's historic role in Islamic civilization and promotes dialogue in today's world

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uzbekistan will today (Tuesday) inaugurate the Islamic Civilization Center in Tashkent, during the final days of the holy month of Ramadan, marking the completion of one of the country's most significant cultural and scholarly initiatives.

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take part in the official opening of the impressive new facility, which houses historic centuries-old treasures that have been repatriated to Uzbekistan from all corners of the globe.

The Center was established at the initiative of President Mirziyoyev, whose vision was to form a major scientific and educational platform dedicated to the preservation and presentation of the rich intellectual and spiritual heritage of Islamic civilization, as well as the key role of Uzbekistan in this process. Since the laying of the foundation stone eight years ago – also in the holy month of Ramadan – the project has developed as a flagship cultural initiative, reflecting the country's commitment to historical heritage, education and international dialogue.

The opening time has a special symbolic meaning. The ceremony will conclude with a traditional iftar, reflecting the shared values and spiritual unity that define the holy month.

Firdavs Abdukhalikov, Director General of the Center, stressed that this project reflects the personal involvement and strategic vision of the President of Uzbekistan.

"The Islamic Civilization Center stands as a testament to President Mirziyoyev's vision to restore, learn from and elevate the historical legacy of our region as one of the great centers of knowledge and culture in the Islamic world," Mr. Abdukhalikov said. "From the earliest concept, the President has personally championed the idea of creating an institution that would not only preserve our heritage but also present it to the world as a source of education, knowledge, dialogue and mutual understanding. His leadership has been decisive in bringing this ambitious project to life."

The complex embodies the thousand-year history of the region and the modern development of New Uzbekistan. It serves as a platform for studying civilizational heritage, educating young people and strengthening international cultural dialogue.

President Mirziyoyev's vision is for the Center to become a major global platform for research, education and cultural dialogue, dedicated to the study and preservation of the intellectual and spiritual heritage of Islamic civilization. The huge complex will house rare manuscripts, historical artifacts, research sites, exhibition galleries, and academic programs designed to showcase the outstanding contributions of Muslim scholars — many of whom hailed from Central Asia — to science, medicine, philosophy, mathematics and culture. The Center also emphasizes Uzbekistan's role as a crossroads of civilizations on the historic Silk Road and as the birthplace of many great thinkers of the Islamic Golden Age era.

Once fully launched, the Center will become an international platform for academic cooperation and cultural exchange, hosting global conferences, research initiatives, educational programs, and exhibitions dedicated to the heritage of Islamic civilization and its significance for addressing contemporary global challenges. The opening of the Center for Islamic Civilization represents not only a major cultural milestone for Uzbekistan, but also a significant contribution to global efforts to promote knowledge, tolerance and mutual understanding.

"The President set us the task of making every visitor realize that history is not only the past, but also the responsibility of the present," Mr. Abdukhalikov said. "After all, heritage is not what is stored behind glass, but what continues to live in us. If we remember where the path of knowledge begins, we understand where it should lead us. And today we are obliged to express our gratitude to the esteemed President for creating unique conditions and favorable opportunities for this majestic building, an incomparable monastery, which has become a symbol of our culture and spiritual heritage, and continues to inspire us to new achievements."

Notes to editors:

The Center of Islamic Civilization is located on an ancient Shosh site in the heart of Tashkent, next to the historic Hazrati Imam. The three-story building measures 145 meters by 115 meters, with its central dome rising 65 meters – a centerpiece housing the Uthman Qur'an, one of the world's oldest Qur'anic manuscripts. The manuscript is recognized by UNESCO in its Memory of the World Register, a global initiative to preserve and promote heritage and artifacts of global significance.

The main museum covers about 15,000 square meters (over 161,000 square feet), while other areas will house a research center, data digitization and restoration laboratories.

Visitors will be able to see rare artifacts from various eras that have been gathered by the Center from international museums, renowned galleries and collectors worldwide. Interactive displays will bring alive breakthroughs in algebra, astronomy and medicine –- some the most important discoveries of the Golden Age of Islam.

SOURCE Center for Islamic Civilization, Tashkent