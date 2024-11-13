Uzemi Leadership Summit 2.0: A Game-Changer for Women in Tech

LAGOS, Nigeria, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Uzemi Leadership Summit 2.0, held over the weekend in Ikorodu, Lagos, brought together tech industry leaders, visionaries, and aspiring female professionals to advance women in technology leadership. Organized by the Uzemi Technology Empowerment Initiative (Uzemi Africa), a registered non-profit organization, with the aim of preparing, promoting, and positioning women for leadership roles in technology.

Cross section of speakers at the just concluded Uzemi Leadership Summit 2.0 held at The Resource Center, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Held at the Resource Center Ikorodu, the summit left an indelible mark on the realm of women in technology leadership, marking a pivotal moment for aspiring female leaders and those nurturing essential leadership skills. The event featured thought leaders from government, the private sector, non-profits, and the diplomatic corps.

Olatomiwa Williams, Founder of Uzemi Africa, emphasized the importance of supporting women in tech leadership roles, stating, "We are nurturing women that are coming into technology to grow into leadership positions. We need to ensure that women also have the right support to achieve this growth." She highlighted the need for mentorship and training programs, inclusive work environments, and advocacy for policies that address the unique challenges women face. By creating networks and communities, and promoting diverse perspectives, we can build a more innovative and resilient tech industry.

Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, CEO of Rise Network, delivered an electrifying keynote on "Leading with AI: Women Pioneering Tomorrow's Technology," emphasizing the need for upskilling. She remarked, "Artificial influence is not what will take your job; it's the person that knows artificial intelligence that will take your job. The question is, what are you doing to upskill and reskill yourself?" She stressed the importance of continuous learning and adapting to new technologies, especially for women aspiring to lead in AI. By taking advantage of resources and training programs, women can position themselves as pioneers in the tech industry, driving innovation and shaping the future. Her call to action urged everyone to proactively seek opportunities for growth to stay competitive and relevant.

Goodwill messages were conveyed by the Lagos State Commissioners of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Cecilia Bolaji Dada; Youth and Social Development, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende; and Innovation, Science, and Technology, Hon. Tubosun Alake. Hon. Tubosun Alake encouraged women to cultivate patience and seize opportunities, stating, "Always seize the moment and the opportunities it brings. consistency and patience are key to excelling in your field."

A panel session, moderated by Oluwamuyemi Orimolade, included insights from thought leaders Kenise Hill, Omonigho Aito-Imonah, Shoyinka Shodunke, and Chinazo Anebelundu on navigating tech careers and thriving in the AI era. The summit also featured contributions from Sonny Iroche, Chairman of GenAI Learning Concepts Ltd; Dr. William Tsuma from UNDP; and Michael John, Country Manager for Tech4Dev, highlighting opportunities for young people in Nigeria.

Breakout sessions catered to various attendee levels, offering practical advice on building tech leadership skills. Where resource persons for this session included; Yejide Aina, Ochuko Ege, Azeez Omosun and Micheal John. The event concluded with an award ceremony and raffle draw, celebrating and rewarding outstanding community members.

About Uzemi Technology Empowerment Initiative

Uzemi means growth, multiplication, and nurturing to give life. The initiative aims to empower women in tech leadership and foster a balanced, inclusive, and vibrant environment. Visit www.uzemi.org for more information. Watch the event here: Uzemi Leadership Summit 2.0.

