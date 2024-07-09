Uziel v. United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit (USCA9) filed on November 15, 2023 was docketed on July 3, 2024 (response due August 2, 2024)

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 3, 2024 The United States Supreme Court ordered the Circuit Judges of USCA9 to respond by August 2, 2024 to Uziel' Case # 24-1: A petition for a writ of mandamus to enforce compliance of USCA9 and the Courts below, with US laws and with the "Code of Conduct of United States Judges."

"This court order recognizes the concept that in America only the law rules, not the lawyers," stated petitioner Uziel. Following SCOTUS opinion in Donald J. Trump v. United States, SCOTUS recognizes that U.S. Judges have no sovereign immunity if they violate Federal Laws, or if they violate their own Code of Conduct' Canons.

"US Law requires judges to be impartial; and limit their conduct to administering the law," continued Uziel.

"This petition is unprecedented because it requires SCOTUS to discipline US judges if they do not conduct their judicial activities ethically and lawfully. I believe that if my petition is granted, the public trust in the US judiciary will begin to rise. and concerns about judicial tyranny or judicial extortion will begin to diminish," concluded Uziel.

To balance the Scales of Justice in these proceedings, Uziel named three witnesses: Ret. Justice Breyer, and law professors Alan Dershowitz and Erwin Chemerinsky.

