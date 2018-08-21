V Digital Services Climbs The Charts In Phoenix

PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- V Digital Services came in hot in the country's fifth-largest city, moving up two spots in the Phoenix Business Journal's annual ranking of the city's largest advertising agencies.

Each year the Journal ranks Phoenix-area agencies by local capitalized billings, and also factors in the number of local advertising staff, the number of employees companywide, and the number of clients.

Climbing the ladder to success at V Digital Services

This year, VDS ranked No. 6, up from No. 8 last year, with capitalized billings of $76.74 million from clients such as Chevy, Cheba Hut and Four Peaks Brewing. The largest Phoenix agency was OH Partners, followed by Lane/Terralever.

The report from the Journal comes just one month after the same publication announced that VDS is again one of the Top 10 largest interactive marketing agencies in Phoenix, and six weeks after VDS chalked up four wins in the Globee Awards, including a gold medal for having the best jobs growth in its category.

"We see this as yet another indication of the great job being done by our team in the hugely competitive Phoenix market," said Scott Tobias, chief executive officer of VDS parent company Voice Media Group. "We work hard and we have fun doing it, and I think our customers respond to that."

Founded in 2012, VDS now operates in 13 major U.S. cities, including new offices in Seattle and Chicago, but has been based in Phoenix since its inception. The company offers one-stop shopping to small and large businesses seeking to improve their performance in the digital space, with a team of analysts and account managers specializing in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising.

Along with VDS, Voice Media Group owns and operates six renowned weekly newspapers and websites, including Phoenix New Times and Denver Westword. VDS, a Premier Google Partner, combines the reach of those established publication properties with cutting-edge digital strategies for customers.

VDS's continued growth in Phoenix means job opportunities for high-energy individuals. Persons interested in joining the team should visit the VDS careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com/work-with-us/.

