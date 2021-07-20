V Digital Services Continues to Climb in Phoenix

PHOENIX, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to a year of constant innovation on behalf of clients, V Digital Services jumped up three spots in the Phoenix Business Journal's annual ranking of the top 10 largest interactive marketing firms in the Valley.

The Journal survey considered a number of factors, including the total number of employees and interactive marketing revenue as a percentage of total revenue. Once those numbers were crunched, VDS placed at No. 4, up a full three slots from its seventh-place finish last year.

The fast-growing digital marketing agency, located in the iconic New Times building at 12th Street and Jefferson, is coming off a year of creative customer service strategies that have positioned it for even greater growth as the Phoenix economy expands in the COVID comeback.

"Our team continues to thrive in a highly competitive environment," said Taylor West, VDS's vice president of agency and client services. "I truly believe that our ability to adapt to the challenging circumstances of the past year is what sets us apart from the competition. This is just the beginning for us, and it's our people who've made it possible."

Among the many recent products driving growth for the VDS team is Premium Tier SEO Service, a special package for customers who operate at scale, do business in multiple markets, or just need more sophisticated search solutions for their online business. That best-in-class offering includes the opportunity to communicate with a team of experts that create custom solutions driven by strong SEO strategies that hit client business objectives.

As the digital marketing arm of parent company Voice Media Group, V Digital Services operates in more than 300 American cities. The Phoenix-based agency offers premier white-label solutions for a growing number of affiliated media entities and agencies, drawing upon its diverse staff of specialists in local and organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development, and pay-per-click advertising.

The recognition from the PBJ comes on the heels of another corporate accolade for VDS. On June 30, the agency received a Bronze Stevie Award in the 19th annual American Business Awards, widely considered the country's premier business awards program. The VDS team bested dozens of competitors in the "Company of the Year" category for medium-sized American advertising, marketing, or public relations companies.

