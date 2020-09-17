V Digital Services Elevates in Denver

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- V Digital Services is one of the Mile High City's leading advertising agencies, according to annual rankings recently released by the Denver Business Journal.

The Journal listed the top agencies in the seven-county metro area based on 2019 gross income while also considering the number of full-time-equivalent employees.

Denver Business Journal Award Logo

V Digital Services, which operates as the in-house digital agency for Denver's iconic Westword newspaper, ranked No. 24 in the survey, finishing in the Top 25 for the third consecutive year. The agency, housed in the new Westword offices at 13th Avenue and Lincoln, offers a range of custom digital solutions designed to support everything from small and medium-sized businesses to franchise and enterprise customers.

"I'm very proud of our local team," said Scott Tobias, chief executive officer of VDS parent company Voice Media Group. "V Digital Services has operations in every major market in the U.S., and Denver may be the most competitive of them all. Our team's steady, strong performance is a real testament to their deep digital industry knowledge, commitment to customer success, and strong work ethic."

Since being created as the digital marketing arm of iconic VMG publications like Westword , Phoenix New Times , Miami New Times , New Times Broward-Palm Beach , the Dallas Observer , and the Houston Press , VDS has rapidly extended its national footprint. In addition to VDS' presence in major U.S. markets, the agency serves businesses in more than 300 American cities with premier white-label solutions for a growing number of affiliated media entities and agencies.

VDS employs an array of analysts and account managers who specialize in helping small and large businesses achieve success in the digital space through the use of cutting-edge strategies in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development, and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising.

The recognition from the DBJ follows a year of corporate recognition for VDS. In November, the company was named 2019 "Company of the Year" among American marketing firms by the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Awards for Business .

