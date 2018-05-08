V Digital Services is a Winner in The American Business Awards

PHOENIX, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- V Digital Services has been named one of the nation's fastest growing companies by the American Business Awards. The "Bronze Stevie Award" from the ABA is one of several honors received by VDS in the past year reflecting its rapid ascension in the digital advertising industry.

More than 3,700 nominations from companies of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in the American Business Awards this year. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the "Stevies" for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Monday, June 11.

V Digital Services was honored in the category for the fastest growing companies with up to 100 employees.

"We're delighted to get this national recognition for our employees at V Digital Services," said Scott Tobias, chief executive officer of VDS parent company Voice Media Group. "This is another testament to their hard work and dedication to our customers, and they deserve to enjoy this. Our commitment to customer service and our customers' success and growth continues to drive us. I am very proud of our team."

In 2017, VDS posted 40 percent year-over-year revenue growth and was named to Entrepreneur magazine's list of the 360 best privately owned businesses in the U.S. That honor came just days after VDS was named the 2017 Company of the Year in the Business Intelligence Group's "BIG Awards for Business" contest and three months after VDS made Inc. magazine's 2017 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

V Digital Services employs a team of more than 90 analysts and account managers who specialize in helping small and large businesses achieve success in the digital space through expertise in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development and both programmatic and pay-per- click advertising.

The company is a subsidiary of Voice Media Group, which owns and operates five renowned alternative weekly newspapers and websites, including Denver Westword and Miami New Times. VDS, a Premier Google Partner, combines the reach of those publication properties with cutting-edge digital strategies for customers.

High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with VDS should visit the company's careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com/work-with- us/.

