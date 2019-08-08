V Digital Services Is Golden in the Globees

PHOENIX, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer continues to sizzle at V Digital Services, which just took home a gold medal in the Globee Awards. Competing against firms from around the world, VDS was named Company of the Year in the advertising, marketing and public relations category. As a reflection of the Globees' worldwide reach, the runner-up in the category was a company in India that performs marketing services for small tea growers.

2019 Best Globee Awards, Gold Medal

Repeated recognition from the Globees is an indication that one of America's fastest-growing digital marketing agencies is also leaving an international footprint. Phoenix-based VDS was awarded a silver medal by the Globees last year and took the top prize in 2019 thanks largely to its success in cultivating repeat customers. This year's Globee judges emphasized the fact that VDS had an average monthly customer retention rate of 93 percent in 2018, an achievement made possible by cutting-edge strategies from its fulfillment team and seamless communication from its account managers.

"Winning it all in the Globees is especially sweet because our people are being recognized for the great service they provide for our customers," said Scott Tobias, chief executive officer of VDS parent company Voice Media Group. "All of our team members should be very proud."

The Globee Awards were created to honor significant achievements by businesses and organizations ranging from traditional for-profit businesses to nonprofits and governmental agencies. Judges from relevant industries around the world participate, and their average scores determine the winners. This year's champions will be feted at a red-carpet awards ceremony on October 28 in San Francisco.

An increasing number of industry observers have taken note of VDS's rapid rise in the world of digital marketing. In May, the company was named one of America's best advertising or marketing companies by the American Business Awards, an honor that came just days after VDS was recognized in the Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group. In July, the company opened its twelfth regional office when it hired Chris Reed to helm its operations in San Diego.

V Digital Services employs more than 90 analysts and account managers who specialize in helping small and large businesses achieve success in the digital space through expertise in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising.

As a subsidiary of Voice Media Group, VDS operates in major American cities, including the five markets where VMG operates award-winning digital-forward publications such as Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times and Miami New Times. VDS, a Premier Google Partner, combines the reach of those publications with cutting-edge growth strategies for customers.

