V Digital Services Named Company of the Year in the 2019 Big Awards for Business

PHOENIX, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, V Digital Services won big in the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Awards for Business, being named the 2019 "Company of the Year" among American marketing firms.

The Phoenix-based digital marketing agency competes in the small business division, which the BIG Awards define as companies with fewer than 100 employees. The results were announced in Philadelphia earlier today.

Business Intelligence Group's BIG Awards for Business Award Logo

A subsidiary of corporate parent Voice Media Group, VDS operates in twelve major American cities, including the Top 25 markets where VMG operates such award-winning publications as Denver Westword and Miami New Times.

Located in the same historic headquarters complex that houses VMG's Phoenix New Times, VDS employs a team of analysts and account managers who specialize in helping small and large businesses achieve success in the digital space through expertise in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising.

"Leadership, innovation and technology were all major themes shared by this year's winners of the BIG Awards for Business," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to reward each of these people, products and organizations for setting such a positive example for the global business community."

"All the credit for this goes to our team members," said VDS vice president for agency and client services Taylor West. "We've always been a people company, and it's our people who perform the toughest job of all: figuring out where the Internet is moving and helping our customers get there one step ahead of it."

V Digital Services' ability to execute on behalf of customers earned it several other honors this year. In July, VDS took home four wins in the Globee Awards, including a prestigious gold medal for having the most robust jobs growth in its category. In May, the agency was named one of the nation's fastest growing companies by the American Business Awards.

A unique entity in the world of digital marketing, VDS employs a stable of experts who offer customers one-stop shopping for their digital marketing needs. As a division of Voice Media Group, VDS is able to combine the reach of VMG's core media properties with its own growth strategies for customers. Its ability to leverage the local reputations and relationships established by VMG publications gives VDS something other agencies lack – true roots in local communities and an instinctive appreciation for the real-world needs of business owners.

The company has also pioneered digital solutions in the burgeoning field of recreational and medical marijuana. Its Marijuana Marketing Xperts division was created solely to focus on digital marketing for the cannabis industry, providing digital strategies designed to increase mobile presence and generate leads to expand customer bases. Powering the success of MMX is a one-of-a-kind programmatic advertising network designed specifically to reach audiences interested in medical and recreational cannabis and serve the needs of an industry often shunned by more hidebound competitors.

High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with VDS should visit the company's careers page at

https://www.vdigitalservices.com.

