V Digital Services Named One of America's Most Innovative Private Companies

PHOENIX, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- V Digital Services powered into fall with style this week, being recognized as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine. The digital marketing agency was ranked No. 288 on the Entrepreneur360™ List, a premier industry study that represents a comprehensive analysis of private companies in America.

V Digital Services is recognized as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine.

"The companies on this list truly represent the very best of the American entrepreneurial experience," said Entrepreneur editor-in-chief Jason Feifer. "We give this recognition to the most well-rounded privately owned businesses in the country.

This is the third year in a row VDS has been featured on the Entrepreneur list. VDS vice president for agency and client services Taylor West called that a reflection of the company's commitment to staying ahead of the curve in the highly competitive realm of digital marketing.

"Our entire team deserves credit for this," said West. "It's their creativity and energy that allows us to meet so many challenges for our customers."

The accolade from Entrepreneur is just the latest recognition for VDS's employees, who help local and national businesses across the country improve their digital footprint by employing proven techniques in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising.

In August, the firm was named to Inc. magazine's "Inc. 5000" list for the third year running. "Inc. 500" is a well-established measure of dynamism in American companies; previous rosters have included brands such as Microsoft, Vizio, Timberland and Oracle.

In May, VDS was named one of the country's best advertising or marketing companies by the American Business Awards, which came on the heels of its being recognized in the Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

The company also opened its twelfth regional office this summer, naming Chris Reed to head operations in San Diego.

A division of corporate parent Voice Media Group, VDS serves clients in major American cities, including the Top 25 markets where VMG publishes such award-winning digital-forward publications as Denver Westword and Miami New Times. The agency is based in Phoenix and located in the same headquarters complex that houses VMG's iconic Phoenix New Times.

High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with VDS should visit the company's careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor West

VP of Agency and Client Services | V Digital Services

O: (602) 407-1719

225922@email4pr.com

SOURCE V Digital Services

Related Links

https://www.vdigitalservices.com

