V Digital Services Opens a Gateway to The American Southeast

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- V Digital Services has continued its rapid expansion by opening a new full-service digital marketing branch in Raleigh, North Carolina.

VDS's arrival means customers across the Southeast will gain instant access to an array of customer-centric analysts and account managers who specialize in helping small and large businesses excel in the digital space through the use of cutting-edge strategies.

With expertise in everything from organic SEO and programmatic advertising to web development, pay-per-click advertising, and social media management, VDS, a subsidiary of Voice Media Group , has a track record of producing measurable results for clients across a range of industries.

The new Raleigh office will be headed by Ryan Daughtry, a North Carolina native who most recently served as director of sales overseeing the Dallas market.

A graduate of Barton College in Wilson, North Carolina, Daughtry has risen quickly in the field of digital media. In January, he came to VDS from Hearst Media in Houston, where he managed multiple teams and served as director of advertising sales for the Houston Chronicle.

VDS's new Raleigh office will combine the customer service skills and technological expertise of its in-house staff with Daughtry's deep regional connections and expertise. In addition to overseeing operations in Raleigh, he will also help the agency ramp up activity in Charlotte, Nashville, and Atlanta.

"We are truly a national company, and as we've grown, it's become clear that there is increasing demand for our services in the Southeast," said Scott Tobias, chief executive officer for Voice Media Group. "We are very excited to have Ryan heading back to his hometown to lead the charge."

As one of the fastest-rising digital marketing agencies in the country, VDS now operates in more than 300 American cities, offering premier white-label solutions for a growing number of affiliated media entities and agencies.

The industry has taken notice and honored VDS with a number of national awards. Most recently, in October 2020, the agency was named Company of the Year in the advertising, marketing, and public relations category of the Globee Awards. Even more notably, VDS received the first-place Gold Award in a special category created to recognize COVID-related client relief initiatives.

The most recent expansion at VDS is just the latest example of the company's innovative spirit. As a Premier Google Partner, VDS combines the reach of VMG's media network with the agency's growing clout on the national stage.

