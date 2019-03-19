V Digital Services Ranks High in Ranking Arizona

PHOENIX, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The people of the Grand Canyon State have spoken in the new issue of Ranking Arizona magazine, and V Digital Services hit the trifecta, earning Top 10 finishes in three different categories of Arizona's largest business opinion poll.

For 22 years, Ranking Arizona has gathered votes from Arizona consumers, who rank local businesses based on the quality of their products and services.

Ranking Arizona business logo

"We tally the votes and the Top 10 companies are ranked in more than 300 categories," says Mike Atkinson, president and CEO of AZ Big Media and creator of the magazine.

This year those voters found a lot to love about Phoenix-based VDS. The fast-rising digital marketing agency ranked No. 6 in SEO/Social Media Marketing for companies with sixteen staff or more, No. 8 in Best Workplace Culture for firms with 27 staff or more, and No. 10 in the magazine's ranking of advertising agencies.

"This is more proof that our customers love us as much as we love them," said Scott Tobias, chief executive officer of VDS parent company Voice Media Group. "And I'm especially proud that we've created a workplace culture that makes talented people want to join our team."

As a subsidiary of VMG, VDS employs more than 90 analysts and account managers who specialize in helping small and large businesses achieve success in the digital space through expertise in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising. Its innovative strategies have produced explosive results.

VDS has achieved double-digit growth each year since its founding in 2013, and that trend continued in a big way last year.

In 2018, VDS maintained an average monthly customer retention rate of 93 percent – a clear indication of its ability to develop meaningful and productive relationships with clients at both the national and local level.

The digital marketing agency also saw a 14 percent growth in its client base, thanks to its constant focus on improving internal efficiencies and its synergistic partnership with parent company VMG, whose iconic media properties like Phoenix New Times and Denver Westword allow VDS to leverage decades of productive, grass-roots business partnerships in local communities.

Finally, VDS saw a 22 percent jump in its local SEO business, a testament to its track record of success in helping businesses cut through the clutter and flourish online.

All that positive momentum has industry observers talking. In August, for the second consecutive year, VDS was named one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. magazine. In May, it was named one of the nation's fastest growing companies by the American Business Awards, and in July, the company took home four wins in the Globee Awards, including a gold medal for having the most robust jobs growth in its category.

About V Digital Services

As a subsidiary of Voice Media Group, V Digital Services operates in 13 major U.S. cities, including the five markets where VMG continues to operate award-winning digital-forward publications such as Denver Westword and Miami New Times. The VDS team, which also serves a number of international markets, includes more than 90 analysts and account managers who specialize in helping small and large businesses master the digital realm through expertise in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising.

For more information, please visit http://vdigitalservices.com or contact Taylor West, VP of Agency and Client Services, V Digital Services, (602) 407-1719, taylor.west@vdigitalservices.com



