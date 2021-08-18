V Digital Services Rises Fast in North Texas

PHOENIX, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of creatively innovating on behalf of clients, V Digital Services has been named one of North Texas's leading advertising and marketing firms by the Dallas Business Journal.

The Journal ranked companies according to their number of full-time equivalent employees in 2020. Once the results were tabulated, VDS placed at No. 13 in the survey of 136 eligible firms.

VDS Logo

The fast-growing digital marketing agency, located in the Dallas Observer offices on Main Street at City Center, is coming off a banner year of strategically positioning clients to benefit from the North Texas economy's COVID comeback.

"Our team has done an amazing job of taking care of customers during a very challenging year," said Stuart Folb, Observer Publisher and executive vice president of digital sales for VDS parent company Voice Media Group. "Their commitment and loyalty is why we cracked the Top 15 in Dallas even though this is our first appearance in the Journal rankings."

V Digital Services offers a range of custom digital solutions designed to support everything from small and medium-sized businesses to franchise and enterprise customers. Among the many recent products driving growth for the team is Premium Tier SEO Service, a special package for customers who operate at scale, do business in multiple markets, or need more sophisticated search solutions for their online business. That best-in-class offering includes the opportunity to communicate directly and regularly with a dedicated SEO expert who crafts customized strategies based on deep-dive consultations.

As the digital marketing arm of VMG, V Digital Services operates in more than 300 American cities. The agency offers premier white-label solutions for a growing number of affiliated media entities and agencies, drawing upon its diverse staff of specialists in local and organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development, and pay-per-click advertising.

The recognition from the DBJ comes on the heels of another corporate accolade for VDS. On June 30, the agency received a Bronze Stevie Award in the 19th annual American Business Awards, widely considered the country's premier business awards program. The VDS team bested dozens of competitors in the "Company of the Year" category for medium-sized American advertising, marketing, or public relations companies.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Stuart Folb at 713-280-2400 or email at [email protected].

SOURCE V Digital Services