V Digital Services Rises in Denver

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After another banner year of serving clients in and around the Mile High City, V Digital Services appeared again in the Denver Business Journal's annual ranking of the leading advertising agencies in the Denver area.

The Journal survey ranked companies according to their 2021 gross income while also taking into account the number of full-time equivalent employees. It defined the Denver area as the seven-county metro (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, and Jefferson counties). Once the results were tabulated, VDS retained its place in the Top 25, finishing at No. 22 in the survey.

The innovative digital marketing agency enjoyed a year of robust growth in 2022, welcoming numerous new team members to its offices in the historic Westword offices at 13th Avenue and Lincoln downtown.

"This has been a year of building for the future," said Scott Tobias, Westword publisher and chief executive officer of VDS parent company Voice Media Group . "I'm proud to see how many bright, creative, and talented people are choosing to come work with us."

Since 2013 VDS has offered a range of custom digital solutions designed to support everything from small and medium-sized businesses to franchise and enterprise customers.

As the digital marketing arm of Westword, VDS operates in more than 300 American cities. The agency offers premier white-label solutions for a growing number of affiliated media entities and agencies, drawing upon its diverse staff of specialists in local and organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development, and pay-per-click advertising.

The recognition from the DBJ is only the latest sign of VDS's growing footprint in the digital marketing realm. In March, two team members were presented with Gold and Silver Stevie Awards in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service .

VDS senior digital account manager Joseph Pelosi won a Gold Stevie in the Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year category, while VDS vice president for digital sales Stuart Folb received a Silver Stevie for Business Development Executive of the Year.

High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with VDS should visit the company's careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com/work-with-us/ .

Media Contact:

John Davis

[email protected]

303-293-3547

SOURCE V Digital Services