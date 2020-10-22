V Digital Services Stays Golden in the Globees

PHOENIX, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a business year defined by the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19, V Digital Services has been honored by the judges of the Globee Awards for its speedy response to the pandemic.

Competing against firms from around the world in a contest judged by a wide spectrum of industry professionals, VDS was named the top Company of the Year in the advertising, marketing and public relations category for the second consecutive year. Even more notably, VDS received the first-place Gold Award in a special category created for this year's contest to recognize COVID-related client relief initiatives.

Thanks to its compassionate and timely customer service efforts following COVID shutdowns earlier this year, VDS was awarded the top prize for Best Service to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19. In a sign of the Globees' international influence, the runner-up in the category was a company in India recognized for providing food and medical supplies to construction workers during the crisis.

"When the COVID-19 pandemic struck earlier this year, we knew we were facing the challenge of a lifetime, and we knew our customers felt the same way," said Scott Tobias, chief executive officer of VDS parent company Voice Media Group. "To see the way our team responded is truly inspiring. This may be my proudest moment yet."

V Digital Services rolled out personalized Client Care Plan packages for customers even before the federal government offered its own series of economic lifelines. Aware that business owners were worried they might be overwhelmed by the sheer magnitude of the crisis, the Phoenix-based digital marketing giant offered free additional services designed to help businesses weather the storm. Relief packages included complimentary access to tools that allowed merchants to keep customers updated about their operations through a variety of channels, including SEO, Paid Media and Social Media. All of this allowed merchants to focus on their business, confident that their digital presence was being taken care of.

Since being created as the digital marketing arm of iconic VMG publications like Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, New Times Broward-Palm Beach, the Dallas Observer and the Houston Press, VDS has rapidly extended its national footprint.

The agency now operates in more than 300 American cities, offering premier white-label solutions for a growing number of affiliated media entities and agencies. The company also employs an array of customer-centric analysts and account managers who specialize in helping small and large businesses achieve success in the digital space through the use of cutting-edge strategies in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising.

The Globee Awards were started to honor significant achievements by businesses and organizations ranging from traditional for-profit businesses to nonprofits and governmental agencies. Judges from relevant industries around the world participate, and their average scores determine the winners. This year's champions will be feted during a virtual awards ceremony on December 10.

