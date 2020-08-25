V Digital Services Stays Hot in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- V Digital Services continued its meteoric rise in the Phoenix Business Journal 's annual rankings of local advertising agencies, cracking the Top 5 for the first time thanks to record-setting growth in 2019.

Each year the Journal ranks Phoenix-area agencies by local capitalized billings. This year VDS ranked No. 4, up to two spots from its No. 6 finish last year.

The fast-growing agency, located in the iconic New Times building at 12th Street and Jefferson, posted $95.93 million in capitalized billings from clients such as Chevy, Cheba Hut, and Four Peaks Brewing, a jump of nearly $20 million from last year. The largest Phoenix agency was Riester, followed by LaneTerralever.

"Phoenix is one of the most competitive local advertising markets in the country, and to continue our growth like this is a real testament to the service being provided by our local team," said Taylor West, VDS's vice president of agency and client services.

The Journal's report comes just one month after the same publication announced that VDS is also one of the Top 10 largest interactive marketing firms in the Valley . That separate Journal survey took into account several factors, including the total number of employees and interactive marketing revenue as a percentage of total revenue. VDS placed No. 7 among Phoenix marketing firms this year.

As the digital marketing arm of corporate parent Voice Media Group , V Digital Services operates in twelve major American cities, including the Top 25 markets where VMG publishes such award-winning publications as Denver Westword and Phoenix New Times . As a Premier Google Partner, VDS combines the reach of those established publication properties with cutting-edge digital strategies for customers.

VDS employs an array of analysts and account managers who specialize in helping small and large businesses achieve success in the digital space by using cutting-edge strategies in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development, and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising.

The recognition from the PBJ follows a year of corporate recognition for VDS. In November, the company was named 2019 "Company of the Year" among American marketing firms by the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Awards for Business.

Last summer, VDS took home four wins in the Globee Awards , including a prestigious gold medal for having the most robust job growth in its category.

High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with VDS should visit the company's careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com/work-with-us/ .

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Taylor West at (602) 407-1719 or email at [email protected].

SOURCE V Digital Services