V-dog and Veggie Grill Partner to Launch Bottoms Pups

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- V-dog, a leading national dog food company committed to providing 100% vegan products, has partnered with plant-based fast-casual restaurant Veggie Grill to launch weekend Bottoms Pups. Pet parents will be invited to bring their dogs along to select restaurant patios on Saturdays from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

During the designated times, Veggie Grill will be providing free vegan dog treats from v-dog to those in attendance. V-dog's signature "plant powered" green bandanas will also be available as free gifts for pet parents interested in styling their dinner companions.

"Veggie Grill has offered 100% plant-based dishes and a wonderful dining atmosphere for years, and now fans of the restaurant will be able to include their favorite furry friends in their afternoon out," said Lindsay Rubin, vice president of v-dog. "We're thrilled to partner with Veggie Grill on this fun addition to their culture, and we look forward to raising awareness that dogs can thrive on plant-based diets too."

Bottoms Pups kicked off at four locations on Saturday, September 28 including:

Lakeview , Chicago

, River North , Chicago

, Torrance, California

Tustin, California

"We are thrilled to be working with v-dog for the launch of Bottoms Pups, where pet guests will enjoy the brand's wiggle biscuits in the blueberry and peanut butter flavors," said Steve Heeley, CEO of Veggie Grill. "We encourage all to grab their friends, four legged or two, to enjoy an ideal Saturday afternoon at Veggie Grill."

For more information about v-dog and the benefits of plant-based food for dogs, please visit

https://v-dog.com

For more information about Veggie Grill, including locations, menu and events, please visit https://www.veggiegrill.com/.

About v-dog

At v-dog, we're vegans and love dogs of all shapes, sizes and scruffiness. In fact, we love all animals...cows, pigs, chickens, you name it! That's why we're passionate about making a difference through our 100% plant-powered products. We use clean, plant-powered protein and leave out corn, soy and wheat, so our products are excellent for sensitive and itchy pups. Plus, a vegan dog, like a vegan human, leaves a much smaller paw print on our planet. Yummy, healthy, cruelty-free dog food? High fives (and paws) all around! Learn more and say hello at https://v-dog.com.

About Veggie Grill

Veggie Grill is the leading plant-based fast casual restaurant brand in the United States with a fresh vision that food is capable of changing our future. The purpose-driven brand offers craveable, innovative, chef-inspired food that just happens to be 100% plant-based. Veggie Grill aims to provide greater accessibility to plant-based eating and invite all kinds of eaters to enjoy food that makes life better for everyone. Since opening in 2006, Veggie Grill has 35 locations in California, Oregon, Washington and Illinois, and will expand to Boston and New York City this year. For more information, locations and the full menu, please visit www.veggiegrill.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Orange Orchard

865-977-1973

hripley@orangeorchardpr.com

SOURCE V-dog

Related Links

https://v-dog.com

