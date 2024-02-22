V D'OR BY VINEXPOSIUM: THE WINNERS ARE IN!

PARIS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vinexposium Business Awards recognise the highest performing and most sustainable initiatives in the wine and spirits industry. Entries for 2024 were judged by a panel of international professionals, and results were announced at a packed awards ceremony in Paris on the 11th of February, ahead of the official opening of Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris 2024.

Video of the Event La cérémonie - Vinexposium

2024 V d'Or Award ceremony, Feb 11th, on the eve of Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris

The BEST NEW BUSINESS SOLUTION V D'OR rewards a service which disrupts the market and develops the sale of wines or spirits.

The winner is Tastee by Winespace (France).

With wine consumption declining in almost every single country, it's important to guide new consumers in the world of wine.

The BEST ECO-FRIENDLY MARKET LAUNCH V D'OR rewards initiatives surrounding the market launch of a product: packaging, merchandising, retail.

The winner is Mallard Point (UK).

The judges were impressed with the bold aluminium packaging of the Mallard Point range.

The BEST JOINT INITIATIVE V D'OR rewards a group of actors within the wines and spirits industry in promoting a collective project.

The winner is Wines of Alentejo Sustainability Program by WWF Portugal and Wines of Alentejo (Portugal).

"They're working as a group within a region to promote biodiversity."

The BEST BRAND EXPERIENCE V D'OR rewards the marketing strategy implemented by an actor within the sector offering the consumer a memorable experience.

The winner is Creation Wines (South Africa).

''Everything about Creation Wines is about the human story and emotion."

BEST HERITAGE INITIATIVE rewards initiatives which allow the sharing of expertise.

The winner is The Old Vine Registry by The Old Wine Conference (UK and USA).

 "International, global and beautiful project with tremendous value.''

The judges also awarded 'Coups de Coeur' to VIGNO (Chile) and REDWine by Avipe (Portugal), two smaller initiatives which hugely impressed them.

"The V d'Or awards are a solid expression of our commitment to a sustainable and responsible wine industry, a symbol of excellence and of the preservation of our terroir for future generations," said Vinexposium CEO, Rodolphe Lameyse.

For more information, visit https://www.vinexposium.com/en/v-dor/

About VINEXPOSIUM
Vinexposium offers a cohesive focal point for every strand of the wine and spirits industry by designing a variety of relevant event formats, all year round and across the globe and every day at vinexposium365.com. Vinexposium is the industry's ally, geared to developing its sales reach. Vinexposium, creating momentum.

