V Foundation for Cancer Research Names Brandi Williams Broome as CEO

CARY, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The V Foundation for Cancer Research today announced Brandi Williams Broome as its Chief Executive Officer, effective March 16. Broome steps into the role following Clark Kinlin, who has served as Interim CEO of the V Foundation since July 2025. On March 16, Kinlin will continue his service to the V Foundation by returning to the Board of Directors, resuming the seat he held previously for the organization.

Broome joins the V Foundation from the American Diabetes Association, where she served as Chief Development and Delivery Officer. Prior to her time there, she spent 20 years with the American Heart Association. She is a visionary nonprofit leader who has experience in fundraising, operations, market expansion, business transformation, and talent development. She has a proven track record of leading cross-functional teams and driving development and partnership growth, and she is passionate about the V Foundation's mission.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brandi as our new CEO during this time of unprecedented growth for the V Foundation," said Evan Goldberg, Chair of the V Foundation Board of Directors. "Her expertise as a nonprofit leader and success in development, expansion, and transformation aligns perfectly with our strategic plan as we accelerate toward Victory Over Cancer® like never before. Additionally, we would like to thank Clark for his strong leadership as Interim CEO since last summer, leading us to grant a record $60 million+ to cancer research last year."

Broome will lead a talented V Foundation leadership team and staff, collaborating with an exceptional Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Committee. The Board is comprised of prominent business leaders, award-winning athletes and coaches, distinguished physicians, and world-renowned entertainers. The V Foundation's Scientific Advisory Committee, comprised of the nation's top doctors and scientists, reviews and recommends the best proposals for funding submitted from the 73 National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers and other exceptional institutions across North America.

"Since 1993, when Jim Valvano announced the creation of the V Foundation on the ESPYS stage, this organization has been relentlessly focused on funding the best cancer researchers to save lives," said Broome. "To join a team with such a rich history of impact—at a moment when we are accelerating toward Victory Over Cancer® at a record pace—is an incredible honor."

When you give to the V Foundation, 100% of your donation goes directly to cancer research. The V Foundation is the best steward of donor dollars, earning 13-straight 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator, a leading charity evaluator, placing the Foundation among the top 2% of all charities evaluated.

To date, the V Foundation has awarded over $458 million in game-changing cancer research grants to the best of the best scientists. V Foundation-funded researchers, throughout their careers, have been connected to nearly 1,100 clinical trials and generated over $22 billion in additional cancer research funding.

