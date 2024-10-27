V INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Visa Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Visa Inc. ("Visa" or "the Company") (NYSE: V). Investors who purchased Visa securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/V.

On September 24, 2024, The United States Department of Justice issued a release entitled "Justice Department Sues Visa for Monopolizing Debit Markets." In this release, the DOJ announced it had "filed a civil antitrust lawsuit today against Visa for monopolization and other unlawful conduct in debit network markets [.]" In addition, the "complaint alleges that Visa illegally maintains a monopoly over debit network markets by using its dominance to thwart the growth of its existing competitors and prevent others from developing new and innovative alternatives." The release quoted Attorney General Merrick Garland stating, "[w]e allege that Visa has unlawfully amassed the power to extract fees that far exceed what it could charge in a competitive market[.] Merchants and banks pass along those costs to consumers, either by raising prices or reducing quality or service. As a result, Visa's unlawful conduct affects not just the price of one thing – but the price of nearly everything." Following this news, Visa stock dropped $15.85, or 5.49%, to close at $272.78 on September 24, 2024.

