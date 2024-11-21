V INVESTOR ALERT: Visa Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) publicly traded securities between November 16, 2023 and September 23, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until January 21, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Visa class action lawsuit. Captioned Cai v. Visa Inc., No. 24-cv-08220 (N.D. Cal.), the Visa class action lawsuit charges Visa and certain of Visa's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Visa operates as a payment technology company.

The Visa class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Visa was not in compliance with federal antitrust laws and did not have effective internal programs and policies to assess and control compliance with federal antitrust laws; and (ii) Visa was in violation of federal antitrust law, and therefore likely to be subject to lawsuits and penalties by federal agencies.

The Visa class action lawsuit further alleges that on September 24, 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Visa in federal court for monopolizing the debit card payment processing market. On this news, the price of Visa stock fell more than 5%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Visa publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Visa class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Visa class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Visa class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Visa class action lawsuit.

