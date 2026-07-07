V. MICHAEL ARIAS QUALIFIES FOR FL-27 BALLOT, VOWS TO PUT "PEOPLE & PRINCIPLES BEFORE POLITICS"

Miami Attorney, Former Prosecutor, SEC Enforcement Attorney, and Financial Services Industry Leader will challenge incumbent Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar in the August 18 Republican Primary

MIAMI, July 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincent Michael Arias an attorney, former state prosecutor, SEC Enforcement attorney, and financial industry expert with more than 40 years of public service and private-sector leadership, has officially qualified for the August 18, 2026, Republican primary ballot for Florida's 27th Congressional District. Arias will challenge incumbent Representative Maria Elvira Salazar for the seat representing Miami, Brickell, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Kendall, Doral and surrounding communities.

"Miami is at a pivotal moment of unprecedented growth and challenge, and it demands new leadership that can meet this moment," said Arias. "Families across District 27 are being squeezed by skyrocketing housing costs, unaffordable insurance premiums, and inflation. Our neighbors deserve a representative who consistently shows up to vote, fights for them, and works to solve the most pressing problems they face every single day. That is why I am running."

RAISED HERE, ROOTED HERE

Born on an Air Force base in Sherman, Texas, Michael Arias grew up in Coral Gables, the son of a United States Air Force Captain and fighter pilot who immigrated from the Philippines, became an American citizen, and served his adopted country with distinction. The Arias family put down permanent roots in Miami when Michael was six years old, and South Florida has been home ever since.

He graduated from Coral Gables Senior High School and went on to earn all three of his degrees from Florida State University: a Bachelor of Science in Finance, an MBA, and a Juris Doctor. A member of the Florida Bar since 1982, Arias has spent more than 35 years living and raising his family in Coconut Grove with his wife, Michelle.

A 40-YEAR RECORD OF PUBLIC SERVICE AND PRIVATE-SECTOR LEADERSHIP

Arias began his legal career as a state prosecutor in Orange County, Florida, before joining the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Miami as an Enforcement Attorney, where he investigated and prosecuted financial fraud and misconduct. He went on to hold senior leadership roles in legal and management at major financial institutions before returning to private practice in 2004, representing investors, financial professionals, and small broker-dealers with a focus on fairness and ethical conduct.

This combination of prosecutorial experience, federal enforcement work, and deep financial and regulatory expertise gives Arias a command of the policy challenges facing District 27 that is rare in any candidate for Congress, along with a proven record of holding powerful interests accountable.

"I am not a career politician. I've spent 40 years working, living, and raising a family in this community and fighting for people who needed someone in their corner," Arias said. "So let me be clear about the promises I am making to District 27. I have signed the term limits pledge, because this seat belongs to the people, not to any politician. I will show up to vote every single time so this district always has a true voice in Washington. And if politicians in Washington shut down the government, I will not accept a paycheck, because no representative should be paid while the people they serve are not. That is the kind of representation I'm asking you to vote for."

PRIORITIES FOR FLORIDA'S 27TH DISTRICT

Arias is running on a platform built around the real concerns of FL-27 families:

Lowering housing and insurance costs — reducing premiums, reforming broken regulations, and increasing housing supply for both owners and renters.

— reducing premiums, reforming broken regulations, and increasing housing supply for both owners and renters. Reducing healthcare costs — protecting Medicare, lowering prescription drug costs, and promoting market-based reforms that keep care accessible and high-quality.

— protecting Medicare, lowering prescription drug costs, and promoting market-based reforms that keep care accessible and high-quality. Reducing the federal deficit — applying the fiscal accountability and discipline of a financial attorney to runaway federal spending that fuels inflation and drives up interest rates.

— applying the fiscal accountability and discipline of a financial attorney to runaway federal spending that fuels inflation and drives up interest rates. Strengthening the economy and creating jobs — supporting South Florida's small businesses through reduced regulation, lower taxes, and pro-growth policies.

— supporting South Florida's small businesses through reduced regulation, lower taxes, and pro-growth policies. Ensuring safe and secure communities — fully resourcing law enforcement and first responders and fighting for South Florida's fair share of federal public safety investments.

— fully resourcing law enforcement and first responders and fighting for South Florida's fair share of federal public safety investments. Infrastructure that supports long term growth — investing in transportation, flood mitigation, and hurricane preparedness to protect South Florida's coastline, economy, and quality of life.

— investing in transportation, flood mitigation, and hurricane preparedness to protect South Florida's coastline, economy, and quality of life. Improving education for all: Empowering parents with school choice, improving our public schools, investing in trade and vocational education, and ensuring every child in the district has the opportunity to succeed.

The Republican Primary for Florida's 27th Congressional District is August 18, 2026.

Learn more and get involved at AriasForCongress.com

ABOUT V. MICHAEL ARIAS

Vincent Michael Arias was raised in Miami-Dade and a is graduate of Florida State University (B.S. Finance, MBA, J.D.) with more than 40 years of experience in law, public service, and business leadership. He began his career as a state prosecutor in Orange County, Florida, and later served as an Enforcement Attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before moving into senior leadership in the financial services industry and private practice. A Florida Bar member since 1982, Arias and his wife Michelle have lived in Coconut Grove for more than 35 years. He is running in the August 18, 2026 Republican primary for Florida's 27th Congressional District on a platform of fiscal accountability, reducing the deficit and skyrocketing cost-of-living relief, and a commitment to being present and principled for every family in District 27.

Media Contact:

Michelle Beauchamp

Communications Director

[email protected]

786.338.5109

SOURCE Arias For Congress