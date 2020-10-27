V-planet adds plant-based treat and chews for pets and parents

"Our cruelty-free vegan kibble provides dogs with a complete balanced diet, and now breathbones and wiggle biscuits give them plant-based variety and supplemental nutrients, including antioxidants, vitamins, healthy fats, potassium and more," said Lindsay Rubin, vice president of v-planet. "We're committed to giving our customers a full range of options so they can help their pet friends stay healthy, active and happy."

Breathbones are hard chews that assist with dogs' dental health and promote fresher breath. They are available in two sizes so all dogs can enjoy them safely. Wiggle biscuits, available in peanut butter and blueberry flavors, are USDA organic crunchy treats packed with superfoods that even picky pooches love. Both products are made in the United States using natural ingredients and are 100% free of wheat, corn, soy, gluten and animal products.

"V-planet's distributors are all seeing demand for more plant-based, cruelty-free and sustainable pet products rising," Rubin said. "We're continually working with them to grow and achieve long-term success so they can continue meeting the needs of their customers and their pets."

V-planet is the international brand of v-dog, a family-owned vegan dog food business based in San Francisco that has been a favorite of pets and their people for 15 years.

To learn more about international distribution opportunities or the benefits of plant-based food for your dog's diet, visit https://v-planet.com.

V-planet, committed to providing 100 percent vegan products for dogs around the world, is the international brand of U.S.-based v-dog. Since 2005, v-dog has seen dogs of all shapes and sizes thrive on our nutritionally complete plant-based kibble. We are a vegan owned and operated family business with high quality standards and zero product recalls to date. Based in beautiful San Francisco, California, our team is made up of animal lovers with fur babies of our own. We work each day to ensure you and your dogs are happy and that our products are providing them with the ultimate source of nutrition and happiness.

