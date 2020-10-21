V-planet expands line of vegan dog food to Western Canada

V-planet, the international branch of v-dog, offers vegan kibble for adult dogs and successfully launched its products in Eastern Canada in late 2018. Extending v-planet's reach into Western Canada will allow pet parents to offer their pets a nutritious and completely balanced vegan diet through a partnership with Vegan Supply. Vegan Supply ships to anywhere on the West Coast of Canada, and they will also offer v-planet products through their in-store locations in Vancouver Chinatown and South Surrey.

"We are so thrilled we can now offer our vegan dog food products to pet parents throughout Western Canada," said Lindsay Rubin, vice president of v-planet. "Our launch into Eastern Canada two years ago was met with such enthusiasm, we decided to branch out into Western Canada as soon as possible. Our partnership with Vegan Supply gives the entire west coast of Canada the opportunity to feed their pets our tasty and pup-approved v-planet dog food."

V-planet is part of a family-owned international vegan dog food business that has been a pet parent favorite for 15 years. V-planet's products are made in Canada using vegan protein-filled ingredients like peas, oats and lentils and other nutritious non-GMO ingredients. The recipe contains no corn, gluten, soy or wheat.

"We've heard such amazing things about v-dog and v-planet over the years, and we're so happy to finally have their vegan products available for our customers," said Stephanie Nguyen, controller of Vegan Supply. "So far, our customers love it and are excited for more products to be available in Canada. V-planet has our stamp of approval."

In addition to Canada, v-planet is available in Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Korea, Lebanon, New Zealand, Panama, Singapore and Thailand. As the global demand for nutritionally balanced vegan pet food increases, v-planet is positioning itself to meet the need through its international partners.

If you'd like to learn more about international distribution opportunities or the benefits of plant-based food for your dog's diet, visit https://v-planet.com.

About v-planet

V-planet, committed to providing 100 percent vegan products for dogs around the world, is the international brand of U.S.-based v-dog. Since 2005, v-dog has seen dogs of all shapes and sizes thrive on our nutritionally complete plant-based kibble. We are a vegan owned and operated family business with high quality standards and zero product recalls to date. Based in beautiful San Francisco, our team is made up of animal lovers with fur babies of our own. We work each day to ensure you and your dogs are happy and that our products are providing them with the ultimate source of nutrition and happiness. For more information about international distribution, visit v-planet.com.

