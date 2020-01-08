V-Powerbuds, Advanced Heart Rate & Oxygen Tracking TWS Earbuds, Announce Kickstarter Launch

WALNUT, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimai, the respected group of audio engineers, designers and sports data experts, has announced the launch of V-Powerbuds - the most advanced Heart Rate & Oxygen Tracking TWS Earbuds for superior audio and sports performance monitoring. These new, true-wireless earbuds have powerful features for optimizing workouts and achieving goals and are available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/164177113/v-powerbuds-the-heart-rate-and-oxygen-tracking-tws-earbuds

For most people, music and exercise go hand in hand. Music can entertain and motivate in a way that makes exercise more enjoyable and helps workouts go longer for better results. Now, with the release of the biologically designed V-Powerbuds TWS earbuds, sports enthusiasts can enjoy great sound while monitoring valuable exercise data, such as heart rate, oxygen uptake and more. Tracking essential exercise metrics has been proven to help users better understand their efforts and achieve results faster.

"As fitness enthusiasts ourselves, we understand that most people prefer to workout with music. Wireless earbuds make this easy, but we believed that they could do more, and in fact, become an essential workout partner that helps to improve exercise effectiveness by providing valuable real-time data such as heart rate, oxygen uptake and more. With V-Powerbuds Pro, people can leave their sports watch and heart rate strap at home for a more comfortable and lightweight workout while still collecting valuable exercise data and feedback." -Jacky Wei, CEO Vimai

V-Powerbuds Pro tracks heart rate more precisely than even a sports watch. It does so by tracking PPG (photoplethysmography) heart rate within the ear - an optical measurement method that uses a light source and advanced photodetector to measure blood circulation at the skin. Measuring from an enclosed space such as the ear means that the measurement process is less disturbed by external light, which can affect heart rate readings taken at the wrist by a sports watch. V-Powerbuds Pro helps users maintain the perfect heart rate for effective exercise and optimal calorie burning.

V-Powerbuds Pro also tracks oxygen uptake, as well as respiration rate, and records key stats like time, cadence, pace alerts, distance, and calories burned. A free companion app collects workout data to track progress and fitness goals.

These innovative, new earbuds are great for exercise, but they don't sacrifice sound quality. Equipped with a Qualcomm® aptX decoder and high sensitivity, V-Powerbuds Pro provides excellent audio performance, advanced noise-canceling, and a convenient and intuitive voice control system for calls and music control.

V-Powerbuds, Heart Rate & Oxygen Tracking TWS Earbuds are available now with special discounts and deals for early adopters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/164177113/v-powerbuds-the-heart-rate-and-oxygen-tracking-tws-earbuds

