V SCHOOL UNVEILS GROUNDBREAKING CYBERSECURITY PROGRAM: PIONEERING RESPONSIVE EDUCATION WITH A MASTERY-FOCUSED APPROACH

SALT LAKE CITY, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V School, the trailblazing technology education innovator, today announced the launch of its Cybersecurity Program - a fusion of industry-aligned, mastery-based education that is crafted to respond to real-time market demands. This announcement heralds a transformative moment for both the school and the broader industry.

The cybersecurity industry is booming, yet conventional education is struggling to keep up with its pace. This is where V School's Cybersecurity Program disrupts the norm. It goes beyond checking the boxes; it's immersive, adaptive, and built on the pillars of mastery and responsiveness. It's not just about gaining skills, but achieving mastery through a curriculum that shifts with industry trends.

V School, the trailblazing technology education innovator, today announced the launch of its Cybersecurity Program. Tweet this

"We have worked relentlessly to embed what makes V School unique into this program - our DNA of responsiveness, mastery, and momentum," said Michael Zaro, CEO of V School. "This program is about becoming an artisan in cybersecurity, equipped with certifications like Sec+, Net+, and A+, and driven by an educational experience that evolves as swiftly as the cybersecurity landscape."

The program's responsive design ensures that students learn the most in-demand skills. It leverages real-time data to update the curriculum, maintaining the relevance and value for students. Furthermore, the mastery-focused approach ensures that students don't just "complete" the course but attain true proficiency in critical cybersecurity concepts.

Moreover, V School understands that momentum is vital. The program's structure enables students to build upon their skills continuously, with insights from industry experts and hands-on projects that mirror real-world challenges. This ensures that the students are not just job-ready but pioneers in cybersecurity innovation.

"V School is synonymous with innovation, and we are raising the bar again," Zaro added. "This isn't just an education; it's a movement to reshape the cybersecurity industry. Our students will be the vanguard, guided by an ethos of continuous evolution, mastery, and momentum."

V School's Cybersecurity Program is available through flexible online learning models, including part-time and full-time options providing an accessible route for all aspiring cybersecurity maestros.

For more information about the new Cybersecurity Program or to enroll, visit www.vschool.io/Cybersecurity

About V School

V School is a technology education pioneer, transforming the traditional learning experience through its responsive and mastery-based approach. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, V School is reshaping the future of technology education by empowering students to become artisans in their field.

SOURCE V School