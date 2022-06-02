V-Shaped Compressors Market Size to Grow by USD 185.50 million | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

Request a Sample Report to find out the contribution of each segment of the market

V-Shaped Compressors Market: Segmentation by Type

Based on the segmentation by type, the market generated maximum revenue in the stationary v-shaped compressors segment. This segment accounted for over 50% market share in 2021 owing to the high adoption of these compressors in the manufacturing sector. They are also used in the oil and gas sector for operating pneumatic equipment that is used for pipelines, oil extraction and refining, and other processes.

V-Shaped Compressors Market: Driver and Challenge

The growing end-user investments in APAC is one of the key drivers of the market. Asian countries such as China and India provide manufacturers with benefits such as the easy availability of labor resources, advantageous demographic conditions, the high demand for industrial products, and low manufacturing costs. In addition, many end-user companies are investing in the region. Growing investments in greenfield and brownfield projects have also led to significant demand for V-shaped compressors in APAC.

The growing popularity of rental services will challenge the V-shaped compressors market during the forecast period. Customized air compressor rental systems are used in various end-user industries, such as oil and gas, medical, and construction. Renting customized compressors provides a cost advantage and reduces additional repair costs resulting from system breakdowns. Technologically advanced air compressors are preferred as pneumatic power tools in commercial applications. Contractors used to hire compressors for rent to reduce the construction cost. Thus, the growing rental service of compressors such as V-shaped compressors will hamper the growth of the market.

V-Shaped Compressors Market: Major Vendors

Airpack Holding B.V. - The company offers products such as V-type piston compressors.

Alkin Kompresor San. ve Tic.Ltd. - The company offers products such as 500 Series Canopy medium pressure air compressors.

BAUER COMP Holding GmbH - The company offers V-shaped compressors through its K22 series of compressors.

BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG - The company offers V-shaped compressors through its Boge Booster SRMV 390 compressors.

Dalgakiran Makine San. ve Tic. A.S. - The company offers products such as HPC Series high pressure reciprocating air compressors.

V Shaped Compressors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.38% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 185.50 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Airpack Holding B.V. , Alkin Kompresor San. ve Tic.Ltd., BAUER COMP Holding GmbH, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Dalgakiran Makine San. ve Tic. A.S., Fornovo Gas S.p.A., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J.P. Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH, Mehmet Ozen Mak. San. Ve Tic. A.S., and Sumake Industrial Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 08 Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: Industrial Machinery

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 20201 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

5.3 Stationary V-shaped compressors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Stationary V-shaped compressors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Stationary V-shaped compressors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Portable V-shaped compressors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Portable V-shaped compressors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Portable V-shaped compressors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: MEA- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43 Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing end-user investments in APAC

8.1.2 Growing pipeline network for natural gas

8.1.3 Easy maintenance and cost-effective in comparison to other compressor

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Growing popularity of rental services

8.2.2 High noise factor

8.2.3 High installation cost

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Development of eco-friendly and low-maintenance systems

8.3.2 Rising demand for robust and energy-efficient equipment in industries

8.3.3 Integration of air monitoring systems

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Airpack Holding B.V.

Exhibit 50: Airpack Holding B.V. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Airpack Holding B.V. - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Airpack Holding B.V. - Key offerings

10.4 Alkin Kompresor San. ve Tic.Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Alkin Kompresor San. ve Tic.Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Alkin Kompresor San. ve Tic.Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Alkin Kompresor San. ve Tic.Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 BAUER COMP Holding GmbH

Exhibit 56: BAUER COMP Holding GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 57: BAUER COMP Holding GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 58: BAUER COMP Holding GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 59: BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 60: BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service

Exhibit 61: BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.7 Dalgakiran Makine San. ve Tic. A.S.

Exhibit 62: Dalgakiran Makine San. ve Tic. A.S. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Dalgakiran Makine San. ve Tic. A.S. - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Dalgakiran Makine San. ve Tic. A.S. - Key offerings

10.8 Fornovo Gas S.p.A.

Exhibit 65: Fornovo Gas S.p.A. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Fornovo Gas S.p.A. - Key offerings

10.9 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Exhibit 68: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Ingersoll Rand Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 71: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 J.P. Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH

Exhibit 73: J.P. Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 74: J.P. Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 75: J.P.. Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbu GmbH – Key news

Exhibit 76: J.P. Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 Mehmet Ozen Mak. San. Ve Tic. A.S.

Exhibit 77: Mehmet Ozen Mak. San. Ve Tic. A.S. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Mehmet Ozen Mak. San. Ve Tic. A.S. - Product and service

Exhibit 79: Mehmet Ozen Mak. San. Ve Tic. A.S. - Key offerings

10.12 Sumake Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Sumake Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Sumake Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 82: Sumake Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology

Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

