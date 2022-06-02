V-Shaped Compressors Market Size to Grow by USD 185.50 million | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The V-shaped compressors market has been segmented by type (stationary V-shaped compressors and portable V-shaped compressors) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). North America will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as increasing demand for electricity in countries such as India and China. Moreover, the market in this region will grow at a faster rate than in other regions. The US is a key country for the V-shaped compressors market in North America.

The V-shaped compressors market size is expected to grow by USD 185.50 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.38% during the forecast period.

V-Shaped Compressors Market: Segmentation by Type

Based on the segmentation by type, the market generated maximum revenue in the stationary v-shaped compressors segment. This segment accounted for over 50% market share in 2021 owing to the high adoption of these compressors in the manufacturing sector. They are also used in the oil and gas sector for operating pneumatic equipment that is used for pipelines, oil extraction and refining, and other processes.

V-Shaped Compressors Market: Driver and Challenge

The growing end-user investments in APAC is one of the key drivers of the market. Asian countries such as China and India provide manufacturers with benefits such as the easy availability of labor resources, advantageous demographic conditions, the high demand for industrial products, and low manufacturing costs. In addition, many end-user companies are investing in the region. Growing investments in greenfield and brownfield projects have also led to significant demand for V-shaped compressors in APAC.

The growing popularity of rental services will challenge the V-shaped compressors market during the forecast period. Customized air compressor rental systems are used in various end-user industries, such as oil and gas, medical, and construction. Renting customized compressors provides a cost advantage and reduces additional repair costs resulting from system breakdowns. Technologically advanced air compressors are preferred as pneumatic power tools in commercial applications. Contractors used to hire compressors for rent to reduce the construction cost. Thus, the growing rental service of compressors such as V-shaped compressors will hamper the growth of the market.

V-Shaped Compressors Market: Major Vendors

Airpack Holding B.V. - The company offers products such as V-type piston compressors.

Alkin Kompresor San. ve Tic.Ltd. - The company offers products such as 500 Series Canopy medium pressure air compressors.

BAUER COMP Holding GmbH - The company offers V-shaped compressors through its K22 series of compressors.

BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG - The company offers V-shaped compressors through its Boge Booster SRMV 390 compressors.

Dalgakiran Makine San. ve Tic. A.S. - The company offers products such as HPC Series high pressure reciprocating air compressors.

V Shaped Compressors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.38%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 185.50 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.56

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Airpack Holding B.V. , Alkin Kompresor San. ve Tic.Ltd., BAUER COMP Holding GmbH, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Dalgakiran Makine San. ve Tic. A.S., Fornovo Gas S.p.A., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J.P. Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH, Mehmet Ozen Mak. San. Ve Tic. A.S., and Sumake Industrial Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1     Market Overview            

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

                              Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                              Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

                              Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

                              Exhibit 07:  Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape             

                    2.1 Market ecosystem        

                              2.1.1 Parent Market

                              Exhibit 08  Parent market

                              Exhibit 09:  Market characteristics

               2.2 Value Chain Analysis          

                              Exhibit 10:  Value Chain Analysis: Industrial Machinery

                              2.2.1    Inputs

                              2.2.2    Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3    Operations

                              2.2.4    Outbound logistics

                              2.2.5    Marketing and sales

                              2.2.6    Aftermarket and service

                              2.2.7    Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 11:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 12:  Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2021 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 20201 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 15:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by  Type    

               5.1 Market segments

                              Exhibit 22:  Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Type          

                              Exhibit 23:  Comparison by Type

               5.3 Stationary V-shaped compressors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026     

                              Exhibit 24:  Stationary V-shaped compressors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 25:  Stationary V-shaped compressors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4 Portable V-shaped compressors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                              Exhibit 26:  Portable V-shaped compressors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 27:  Portable V-shaped compressors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5 Market opportunity by Type          

                              Exhibit 28:  Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape                        

                              Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

               6.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 29:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                    

               7.1 Geographic segmentation

                              Exhibit 30:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

               7.2 Geographic comparison    

                              Exhibit 31:  Geographic comparison

               7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026             

                              Exhibit 32:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 33:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 34:  North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 35:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                              Exhibit 36:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 37:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.6 South America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                              Exhibit 38:  South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 39:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026              

                              Exhibit 40:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 41:  MEA- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.8 Key leading countries        

                              Exhibit 42:  Key leading countries

               7.9 Market opportunity by geography

                              Exhibit 43  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1    Growing end-user investments in APAC

                              8.1.2    Growing pipeline network for natural gas

                              8.1.3    Easy maintenance and cost-effective in comparison to other compressor

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1    Growing popularity of rental services

                              8.2.2    High noise factor

                              8.2.3    High installation cost

                              Exhibit 44:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1    Development of eco-friendly and low-maintenance systems

                              8.3.2    Rising demand for robust and energy-efficient equipment in industries

                              8.3.3    Integration of air monitoring systems

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 45:  Vendor landscape

               9.2 Landscape disruption         

                              Exhibit 46:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 47: Industry Risk

               9.3 Competitive Scenario        

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 Airpack Holding B.V.       

                              Exhibit 50:  Airpack Holding B.V.  - Overview

                              Exhibit 51:  Airpack Holding B.V.  - Product and service

                              Exhibit 52:  Airpack Holding B.V.  - Key offerings

               10.4 Alkin Kompresor San. ve Tic.Ltd. 

                              Exhibit 53:  Alkin Kompresor San. ve Tic.Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 54:  Alkin Kompresor San. ve Tic.Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 55:  Alkin Kompresor San. ve Tic.Ltd. - Key offerings

               10.5 BAUER COMP Holding GmbH       

                              Exhibit 56:  BAUER COMP Holding GmbH - Overview

                              Exhibit 57:  BAUER COMP Holding GmbH - Product and service

                              Exhibit 58:  BAUER COMP Holding GmbH - Key offerings

               10.6 BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG            

                              Exhibit 59:  BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG - Overview

                              Exhibit 60:  BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service

                              Exhibit 61:  BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

               10.7 Dalgakiran Makine San. ve Tic. A.S.           

                              Exhibit 62:  Dalgakiran Makine San. ve Tic. A.S.  - Overview

                              Exhibit 63:  Dalgakiran Makine San. ve Tic. A.S.  - Product and service

                              Exhibit 64:  Dalgakiran Makine San. ve Tic. A.S.  - Key offerings

               10.8 Fornovo Gas S.p.A.          

                              Exhibit 65:  Fornovo Gas S.p.A. - Overview

                              Exhibit 67:  Fornovo Gas S.p.A. - Key offerings

               10.9 Ingersoll Rand Inc.           

                              Exhibit 68:  Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 69:  Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 70:  Ingersoll Rand Inc. – Key news

                              Exhibit 71:  Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 72:  Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus

               10.10  J.P. Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH

               Exhibit 73:  J.P. Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH - Overview         

               Exhibit 74:  J.P. Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH - Product and service 

               Exhibit 75:  J.P.. Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbu GmbH – Key news          

               Exhibit 76:  J.P. Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH - Key offerings  

               10.11 Mehmet Ozen Mak. San. Ve Tic. A.S.      

                              Exhibit 77:  Mehmet Ozen Mak. San. Ve Tic. A.S. - Overview

                              Exhibit 78:  Mehmet Ozen Mak. San. Ve Tic. A.S. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 79:  Mehmet Ozen Mak. San. Ve Tic. A.S. - Key offerings

               10.12 Sumake Industrial Co. Ltd.         

                              Exhibit 80:  Sumake Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 81:  Sumake Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 82:  Sumake Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 Market definition

                              11.1.2 Objectives

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 84: Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 86: Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

