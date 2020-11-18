V Shred® Launches Premium Activewear Line Built For Daily Greatness

The V Shred® activewear line was built with everyday life in mind; not just the one hour spent in the gym. The initial line of products targets the foundational items every female needs in their active wardrobe - Essential Leggings, Seamless Flex Sports Bras, Seamless Flex Leggings, and Weightless Jackets.

Built from the feedback of V Shred® consumers, every piece of their activewear features buttery-soft stretchy fabric for a full-range of motion and also contours to your specific body type. From a high-waisted ribbed waistband that cinches and provides optimal tummy-toning support to the moisture-wicking fabric that cools your body and keeps you dry during high-intensity workouts – the V Shred® activewear line is supportive and stylish for your workout or a casual day around town.

To create the perfect activewear line V Shred® turned to fitness model and designer, Ashley Rossi. Closely connected to the business through her longtime relationship with V Shred® Co-Founder, Vince Sant, she had a vision from the start, "When designing this line of daily activewear we wanted to keep the end consumer in mind. Every detail was carefully crafted to give females the confidence to step into their personal greatness - from the soft fabric, to the contouring shape that forms to your body, to the vibrant colors, and the durability. After more than a year of development we couldn't be prouder of the line created and even more excited for our fans to finally get to experience it."

V Shred® already has expansion plans to add onto the 7 core colors of their premium line; as well as development plans for a men's apparel line. CEO and Co-Founder of V Shred®, Nick Daniel, stated, "We don't do anything unless we know we can be the best in the space. This launch into activewear is no different and we have big plans for the future of this brand."

About V Shred

V Shred®, the world's fastest-growing online transformation platform, connects all the foundational pillars required for change into one place: motivation, education, and support. Serving millions of users around the world, V Shred® provides the most-effective tools needed throughout your fitness journey. No matter where you come from or what you are looking to achieve - V Shred® will awaken, amplify, and activate that inner whisper within you to unlock greatness. Join our community at vshred.com.

