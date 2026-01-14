V-Technologies Announces Acumatica Summit 2026 Sponsorship, Highlighting Acumatica Shipping Software

Discover how StarShip's multi-carrier shipping automation, showcased at Acumatica Summit, January 25 through 28 in Booth 318, helps Acumatica users reduce manual shipping touchpoints by an average of 40% and streamline operations.

CHESHIRE, Conn., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Silver Sponsor at Acumatica Summit 2026, January 25th through the 28th, V-Technologies will exhibit at Booth #318, where attendees can experience live demonstrations of StarShip's multi-carrier shipping automation and native integration with Acumatica ERP. StarShip is designed to help manufacturers, distributors, and retailers streamline shipping operations, reduce fulfillment errors, and gain real-time visibility across domestic and international shipments.

StarShip Acumatica shipping software integration automates rate shopping, label generation, compliance documentation, and carrier communications, writing back to Acumatica. This eliminates manual processes and disconnected systems, allowing organizations to scale fulfillment with accuracy and control.

Our Silver Sponsorship of Acumatica Summit 2026 underscores V-Technologies' deep commitment to the Acumatica community and our dedication to delivering robust shipping solutions. This event is a crucial opportunity for us to engage directly with users who are focused on enhancing operational efficiency and addressing their unique fulfillment challenges.

According to internal V-Technologies customer usage analysis, Acumatica users who implement automated multi-carrier shipping workflows reduce manual shipping touchpoints by an average of 40% while improving order-to-ship cycle times. This insight reflects a growing trend among mid-market organizations to modernize shipping as part of broader ERP optimization initiatives.

"Acumatica Summit continues to be a key opportunity to connect directly with customers and partners who are focused on operational efficiency," said Caroline Rua, AVP for V-Technologies. "Our Silver Sponsorship underscores our commitment to delivering shipping solutions that integrate seamlessly with Acumatica and address real-world fulfillment challenges."

Visit StarShip at Booth #318

Summit attendees are invited to stop by Booth #318 to meet the StarShip team, see live demonstrations, and discuss shipping strategies tailored to Acumatica environments.

Stop by our booth (#318) to leave a quick online review. We'd love the chance to meet you in person and connect with you to hear your feedback. As a thank you, we'll even provide a special reward.

V-Technologies has also published a detailed overview of its Acumatica Summit 2026 participation, including what attendees can expect when visiting the StarShip booth. Read the full blog here: https://info.vtechnologies.com/shipping-software-events/starship-shipping-software-announces-acumatica-summit-2026-sponsorship

Why Users Select StarShip

Rate shop both small parcel and LTL

Carrier savings and discounted USPS rates

Create rules to automate cost-effective shipping decisions

Blind drop ship, process 3rd party shipments

Automatically update Acumatica with shipment details

About StarShip

StarShip is a scalable, enterprise-grade shipping software solution used by organizations to manage complex, multi-carrier shipping operations. With native integrations to leading ERP platforms, including Acumatica, StarShip helps businesses improve shipping accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

About V-Technologies

V-Technologies is a provider of multi-carrier shipping software solutions that integrate with ERP, WMS, and order management systems. With decades of logistics expertise, the company helps organizations modernize fulfillment operations and adapt to evolving supply chain requirements. Visit https://www.vtechnologies.com to learn more.

SOURCE V-Technologies, LLC