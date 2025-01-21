V-Technologies, the Developers of StarShip Announce Silver Sponsorship at Acumatica Summit 2025

Leading Provider of Acumatica Shipping Software, StarShip to Showcase Integrated Shipping Software at Acumatica Summit 2025 in Las Vegas, NV from January 26 to January 29, 2025.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Join StarShip, shipping software provider, V-Technologies, a leading provider of integrated shipping software for Acumatica, is proud to announce its Silver Sponsorship at the Acumatica Summit 2025, taking place in Las Vegas, NV from January 26 to January 29, 2025.

Join the StarShip team at booth #102 to learn how StarShip Acumatica integrated shipping software combines parcel and freight carriers into 1 user interface.

Shipping software Acumatica Summit 2025

StarShip shipping software gives you instant access to Acumatica sales orders, shipments or customer lists to reduce double entry and errors.

StarShip generates branded shipment notifications, branded labels and all other documentation ultimately resulting in less calls to customer service AND repeat traffic/sales to your site.

Acumatica shipments are automatically updated with freight charges, notes, package and tracking detail for fast, accurate billing.

"We are proud to sponsor our 9th Acumatica Summit since our initial sponsorship in 2016! We look forward to sharing the strength of our StarShip application and debuting our expanded TMS offering that support inbound ocean and rail at Acumatica Summit 2025. Stop by booth #102 to learn more and have a chance to win a $150 Amazon gift card when you play our competitive scanning game Barcode Blitz!" – Caroline Rua, AVP

At Acumatica Summit 2025, StarShip will showcase the following key benefits of Acumatica integrated shipping software.

Acumatica and eCommerce Integration- Streamline shipping, accounts receivable and customer service. Plug-and-play interfaces provide the warehouse with instant access to orders and shipments

Multi-carrier/Multi-mode - Ship small parcel (including regionals) and LTL from one application; rate shop both modes with one click or have StarShip auto select the carrier/service based on custom parameters

Quote/Rate Shop - Give the entire office the power of rating small parcel and LTL while in Sales Order

Multiple Printing Options - Print shipping labels and documents (including international forms) separately OR go for an integrated packing list plus shipping label

Branded Email - Build brand awareness, provide item-level detail and send emails out shipments are processed

TMS – Debuting our latest development to support inbound ocean and rail

to support inbound ocean and rail Expanding to support data and contract management in addition to Freight Audit & Pay

Acumatica Summit 2025 is a premier event where partners, customers, and ERP industry leaders come together to explore the latest innovations in cloud-based ERP solutions. The event offers keynote speakers, hands-on workshops, educational sessions, and networking opportunities designed to help businesses improve efficiency, drive growth, and leverage Acumatica's powerful suite of tools.

To learn more or schedule a meeting at Acumatica Summit 2025, visit StarShip at booth #102 or contact us at 800-462-4016 or email: [email protected].

About StarShip

Cloud shipping simplified. We're the developer of StarShip, the premier integrated Acumatica shipping solution! From parcel to LTL, domestic to international StarShip has you covered! We've been helping businesses simplify complex shipping requirements like drop shipping and hazmat since 1987.

Over the last 3 decades, we've formed strategic partnerships with dozens of parcel and LTL carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS as well as AACT, DHL, SAIA, and XPO to 3PLs such as WWEX and CH Robinson. StarShip also offers discounted USPS rates to further save on shipping costs!

