V-Valley to extend distribution of Scality storage solutions in Spain

SAN FRANCISCO and MADRID, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality , a global leader in reliable, secure and sustainable data storage software, has extended its partnership with V-Valley, a subsidiary of the Esprinet Group specializing in advanced IT solutions, to include distribution of Scality's software-defined object storage solutions in Spain. V-Valley will help its partners to provide value-added IT services for clients who require modern, on-premises hybrid-cloud and data protection storage software. V-Valley will distribute both RING and ARTESCA , Scality's newest product designed specifically for ransomware protection with immutable backups.

Scality's advanced object storage solutions help organizations protect and manage unstructured data at petabyte scale, wherever data lives. Scality's approach to managing data across the enterprise keeps data safe and protected while increasing visibility to maximize return on investment.

Through the expanded partnership, V-Valley partners can now empower their customers in Spain with best-in-class object storage solutions to handle large-scale data challenges. V-Valley will harness its deep technical expertise with value-added hardware and software solutions as it deploys Scality's products to help local enterprises achieve operational efficiencies with scalable, secure storage. The expanded collaboration recognizes V-Valley as a steadfast and dependable distribution partner to Scality — one that is well-equipped to monetize business demand in the Spanish market.

Roberto Alonso, Head of Sales & Marketing Cloud & Software Area at V-Valley: "The Scality partnership plays a pivotal role in Esprinet Group's growth strategy, particularly in the realm of high-value IT services — a domain in which V-Valley exceeds. Scality's solutions empower us to enhance our portfolio of storage solutions offered to our partners. In turn, the technical expertise and skills provided by V-Valley further underscore the reciprocal nature of our partnership in Spain."

Fabrice Endlicher, Director of Channel and Partnerships at Scality: "Scality is deeply committed to a partner-centric business approach, evident in our recent portfolio expansion. V-Valley's comprehensive offering now features x86 servers combined with Scality software, making it an ideal solution for us. The widespread adoption of S3 object storage solutions by top-tier software providers like Veeam (also distributed by V-Valley) strongly aligns with our mission. We are dedicated to helping organizations of all sizes overcome their data volume challenges. Together, we plan to achieve this goal and serve many satisfied customers."

About V-Valley

V-Valley aims to be the leading distributor in the Advanced solutions market, offering a wide range of on-premises and as-a-service technologies. This highly specialized organization provides a vast array of services for players in various industries. "Improving your business" is the slogan that summarizes the company's mission, which aims to support clients in further enhancing their digital transformation projects, intended for businesses and the public administration. V-Valley combines the experience of a multinational structure with the agility and local market knowledge to support its partners with maximum efficiency on a case-by-case basis. V-Valley is a company within the Esprinet Group, a leading distributor in Southern Europe, ranking among the world's top ten, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, with a 2021 revenue of 4.7 billion euros, 31,000 active customers, 650 brands in its portfolio, and over 1,700 employees.

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — growth, security and cost. Delivering 100% uptime, unbreakable ransomware protection and utmost resilience, Scality RING and ARTESCA make storage infrastructures infinitely scalable in all critical dimensions: capacity, performance, applications and data location. From core to cloud to edge, Scality object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute new ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com , or subscribe to our blog .

