V-Wave Announces Appointment of Bill Hughes as Chief Financial Officer

CAESAREA, Israel and AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- V-Wave Ltd., a cardiovascular device company developing proprietary, minimally invasive interatrial shunt devices for treating patients with severe symptomatic heart failure (HF) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), announced the appointment of Bill Hughes as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) today.

"We are thrilled to add someone with Bill's talent and experience to the V-Wave management team," said Dr. Neal Eigler, V-Wave's CEO. "Bill will be an essential part of our effort to bring V-Wave's ground-breaking technology to heart failure patients around the world." V-Wave Chairman Dr. Frank Litvack added, "Bill's experience both in achieving operational excellence in rapidly growing companies and with all areas of finance including private and public capital markets as well as M&A, rounds-out V-Wave's senior management team. We look forward to Bill's role in building a major structural heart franchise in the areas of Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension."

Mr. Hughes brings more than 20 years of financial and operational experience in senior executive leadership positions in the medical device industry, successfully managing privately and publicly held enterprises and offering expertise in scaling companies globally, managing operations and finance, and successfully completing fundraising and M&A transactions. Prior to joining V-Wave, he served as COO and CFO for southern California-based Microvention before and after its successful acquisition by Terumo. His depth and breadth of experience will contribute to V-Wave's continuing success and positioning the company for the expansion that lies ahead.

"I am very excited to join a dynamic company with compelling products that may positively affect a large number of patients with major unmet medical needs," noted Mr. Hughes. "I am looking forward to working together with its' talented leadership team and employees to build V-Wave into a global leader in cardiovascular device therapies."

About V-Wave Ltd.

V-Wave is a privately held medical device company with offices in Israel and the U.S. The company is manufacturing and developing inter-atrial, implantable shunts for the better treatment of patients suffering from advanced Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension. For more information, please visit www.vwavemedical.com

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements related to clinical development and potential regulatory approval of V-Wave's products. All forward-looking statements and other information included in this press release are based on information available to V-Wave as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements or information. The company's actual results could differ materially from those described in the company's forward-looking statements.

CAUTION: The V-Wave Ventura Interatrial Shunt System is not available for sale in the United States or other countries.

