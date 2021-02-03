V12, A Porch Company, Launches Vistas Lifestyle and Shopping Segmentation, A Groundbreaking Consumer Targeting Solution Built on In-Market Behaviors

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- V12, a Porch Group, Inc. company and leading provider of purchase intent technology, insight and marketing services, announced the launch of Vistas lifestyle and shopping segmentation, a groundbreaking consumer targeting solution based on in-market behaviors. This solution marks a radical improvement over traditional self-reported consumer lifestyle segmentation.

Part of V12's ConsumerPlus data asset and powered by V12 Signals in-market technology, Vistas is the first lifestyle segmentation tool in the market to utilize consumer shopping intent based on recently observed store shopping behavior. Leveraging advanced data science, V12 blends its Signals mobile location data with its broad catalog of ConsumerPlus demographic data developing a 360-degree view of consumers' choices, preferences, lifestyles, and shopping intent.

According to Andy Frawley, SVP of Marketing Software & Services Group at Porch and V12's CEO, "Most audience targeting solutions in the market today are based on traditional, self-reported data sources. V12 has taken the next step forward by adding powerful indicators of shopping intent so marketers can target consumers with more accuracy and precision based on recent, observed behaviors. We look forward to introducing this innovative solution to our current V12 clients and the broader Porch community."

Vistas audiences span 22 unique consumer groups and five distinct shopping types. Each consumer group is based on demographics representative of typical American households such as age, income and home ownership. For example, the group "Rustic Families" is comprised of Gen-X and Boomer parents who are rural homeowners, spend less on housing, and have greater disposable income. Within each consumer group, marketers can further refine their audiences by adding shopping type, a grouping based on observed insights into shopping and other lifestyle preferences. As an example, a marketer may choose to combine the shopping type "Healthy and Wealthy" (shoppers at high end/natural retail and grocery stores) with the group "Rustic Families" to create a more refined and actionable target group.

"Vistas is the next generation of lifestyle segmentation, allowing marketers to create any combination of custom audiences for a level of personalization like never before," said Anders Ekman, President of V12.

For more information about Vistas lifestyle segmentation, visit: https://v12data.com/vistas-lifestyle-shopping-segmentation/.

About V12

As a leading provider of customer acquisition and retention solutions, V12's new breed of marketing blends data, technology and analytics to drive accelerated results. Our comprehensive solutions leverage industry-leading data, in-market shopping indicators, state-of-the-art analytics and end-to-end omnichannel marketing execution, all powered by our market leading Customer Data Platform solution, V12 Velocity. Learn more at www.v12data.com

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group , the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 10,500 home services companies such as home inspectors , moving companies , real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance , moving , security , TV/internet , home repair and improvement , and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com and porch.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Porch's future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and other metrics, business strategy and plans, and anticipated impacts from pending or completed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Porch and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of Porch's December 2020 business combination (the "Merger") with PropTech Acquisition Corporation ("PropTech"), which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key commercial relationships and retain its management and key employees; (2) expansion plans and opportunities, including future and pending acquisitions or additional business combinations; (3) costs related to the Merger and being a public company; (4) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; (5) the impact of changes in consumer spending patterns, consumer preferences, local, regional and national economic conditions, crime, weather, demographic trends and employee availability; (6) privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; (7) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the business and financial conditions of Porch; and (8) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus filed by PropTech (n/k/a Porch) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 3, 2020 and other documents of Porch filed, or to be filed, with the SEC.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Porch does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE V12

Related Links

http://www.v12data.com

