V12 Consumer Data Ranks Highest in Performance Across Key Attribute Categories by Truthset, a Data Intelligence Company

BOSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- V12, a Porch Group, Inc. company and leading provider of purchase intent software and marketing services, announced that it was ranked highest among its peers for car ownership, pet ownership and race (white) by data intelligence company Truthset, in their Q1 2021 Data Quality Truthscore™ Report. Additionally, V12 placed within the top three for accuracy across dog owner, cat owner, household income, race (African-American), homeowner, married, and standard car owner.

This means that in these categories, V12 provides top software to help brands most effectively identify, segment, and engage consumers within these demographic categories. Truthset helps all stakeholders in the marketing ecosystem measure the accuracy of consumer data to improve the performance of data-driven marketing activities. Truthset assigns vendor's attributes a Truthscore™ Index, which is a measure of a single provider's overall data quality within a given attribute segment, relative to the entire cohort of data providers for the same segment. This intelligence provides marketers with knowledge by an independent third-party regarding the accuracy of consumer data sets available in the market and enables buyers and sellers of data to transact with more confidence and transparency.

"The consumer data ecosystem is incredibly dynamic. Data collection is in a constant state of flux, providers are evolving the way they assign attributes, new segments are onboarded on a daily basis, and consumers themselves continually move in and out of different classifications," said Scott McKinley, CEO of Truthset. "It's exciting to see providers like V12 use Truthset's quarterly benchmarks to continuously measure and strengthen their data assets."

Highlights from Truthset's Q1 2021 Truthscore Index and Rankings report:

V12 ranks in the top 3 among all providers scored at asserting HHI with an Index of 107, meaning V12's HHI consumer data is 7% better than the average of all other providers scored. The valuable HHI $100k+ segment is particularly accurate with an Index of 111.

V12 scores above average in all the race/ethnicity attribute categories, notably in African-American race with an Index of 111.

Among the new attributes scored by Truthset in Q1, V12 scores exceptionally well in asserting car ownership and pet ownership, ranking the best among all providers.

According to Andy Frawley, CEO of V12, "As consumer behaviors evolve in today's changing environment, marketing insights derived from quality data are extremely important to drive targeted, personalized engagement. For example, with V12's focus on movers, helping brands understand early who is buying a new home can deliver tremendous ROI. V12 places high emphasis on providing software to help marketers succeed and we are pleased that our data which powers our platform placed so strongly in Truthset's rankings."

In addition to these results, V12 participated in the ANA AIMM Multicultural Data Quality Benchmark study, conducted by Truthset in partnership with Sequent Partners.

About V12

As a leading provider of customer acquisition and retention software and services, V12's new breed of marketing blends technology, data, and analytics to drive accelerated results. Our comprehensive solutions leverage industry-leading data, in-market shopping indicators, state-of-the-art analytics and end-to-end omnichannel marketing execution, all powered by our market leading Customer Data Platform, V12 Velocity. Learn more at www.v12data.com.

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 11,150 home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

About Truthset

Founded in 2019, Truthset is a data intelligence company focused exclusively on validating the accuracy of consumer data. The company helps brands build trust in data and improve the performance of any data-driven decision. Truthset does not sell data and is not a data broker; it compiles a likelihood of truth for any individual record that can be used to validate the accuracy of data and power more accurate consumer interactions. To learn more about Truthset, visit www.truthset.io.

