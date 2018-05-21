V12 Data Expands Email Append Database by 23%

According to Michelle Taves, EVP of Data Strategy & Product Management, "Although email appending is one of the fastest and most accurate ways to add emails to customer lists, many brands are not using it often enough or even at all. However, according to industry research, email marketing databases naturally degrade by about 22% every year. Experts also agree that brands can see an average increase of 30% in ROI with email append processes."

Using a name and postal address, V12 Data can locate and append a matching email address that the consumer has given permission to receive marketing messages with. This can be done at the individual level where first name/last name/address are matched or at the household level where last name/address are matched to locate someone in the household. A permission message is deployed to all matches and only deliverable, non-opted out emails is added to the client's original file.

"Email marketing is thriving and has the potential to produce huge ROI. However, email addresses are only valuable if they offer a company a viable channel of communication by being continually deliverable," said Anders Ekman, President of V12 Data. "The V12 Email database is a high quality, permission-based national file with over 200 million email addresses and our eAppend service offers a superior solution for companies that would like to transform their customer database into a digital marketing resource."

