"The entire V12 Data team is thrilled to launch 'Lending Helping Hands' and to support the communities in which we work and live," said Anne Kurzenberger, Director of Human Resources. "During the month of May, we have a host of activities planned, including volunteering at local food banks, animal shelters, schools, and beach clean-ups."

Some of the projects include:

Sorting non-perishable goods, packing produce, building boxes, stocking shelves, and filling pallets at "Feed Tampa Bay" in Florida .

. Picking up trash from the ocean and bay beaches at Sandy Hook in NJ.

in NJ. Packing food for "Feed My Starving Children" in Westmont, IL.

"Our V12 Data volunteers are ready to roll up their sleeves to help make a meaningful difference in our communities," said Anders Ekman, CEO of V12 Data. "Our Lending Helping Hands initiative demonstrates our commitment to making positive change through community service."

For more information, visit www.v12data.com or V12 Data's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/V12Data/.

About V12 Data

As an omnichannel data powerhouse, V12 Data combines the power of data, analytics, technology and people to deliver omnichannel solutions that signal imminent intent and drive performance for our clients. Our data, technology and people are deliver innovation for marketers to anticipate buyer behavior and manage customer experience at speed and scale. For more information, visit www.v12data.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/v12-data-launches-lending-helping-hands-in-support-of-community-service-300643214.html

SOURCE V12 Data

Related Links

http://www.v12data.com

