V12 Data Launches Sales-Driving Data and Technology Solution for the Automotive Aftermarket

According to Anders Ekman, President of V12 Data, "Today's consumers are keeping their vehicles longer which equates to tremendous opportunity for the automotive aftermarket industry. V12 Data's suite of aftermarket solutions empowers brands to target these consumers by any number of in-market indicators such as VIN, age of the vehicle, engine size, lifestyle change and even specific parts and service locations the consumer has recently visited."

V12 Data's aftermarket solution includes five key approaches which can be used as stand-alone strategies or as an integrated acquisition and retention platform:

Target Consumers Based on Their VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) Ownership: V12 Data's industry-recognized VIN database offers 180+mm VINS tied to owners, 80+mm households, as well as numerous selects including detailed Make/Model/Year for each VIN plus details on engine size, trim, and more.

Identify In-Market Parts & Service Shoppers by Location: V12 Data recently launched its in-market automotive aftermarket solution, powered by the company's proprietary intent data solution, V12 Signals. The solution enables automotive aftermarket businesses to target in-market auto parts and service consumers utilizing their mobile devices. Unlike traditional mobile marketing, which only targets the device, V12 Signals is able to identify and target the actual consumer during the 48-72 hour period when they're making a buying decision.

Identify In-Market Parts & Service Shoppers by Purchase Triggers: V12 Data offers lifestyle data and purchase trigger data that is indicative of consumers most likely to be in the market to purchase. These may include new movers, new children and economic changes as examples.

Reactivate Dormant Customers: V12 Data's CRM email reactivation platform turns dormant customers into profit. The proprietary process delivers a 7:1 ROI.

Optimize the Customer Journey through the V12 Customer Data Platform (CDP): V12 Data's CDP enables aftermarket brands to integrate 1st and 3rd party data for seamless customer insight, development of omnichannel customer journeys and marketing activation across channels.

"As the average age of vehicles on the road increases, the rising demand for aftermarket parts and services has spurred new growth and revenue opportunities for the industry," said Jason Webby, CRO of V12 Data. "We are able to provide brands with a powerful set of tools to both identify consumers expressing imminent intent to purchase as well as the means to target these shoppers across channels."

To learn more about V12 Data's solutions for the aftermarket, visit: http://www.v12data.com/aftermarket/.

