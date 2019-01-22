V12 Launches End-to-End Dealer Conquest Solution Powered by Leading Purchase Intent Data, V12 Signals

MATAWAN, N.J. and TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- V12, a leading provider of customer acquisition solutions, announced the launch of Dealer Conquest, pre-packaged dealership acquisition packages to identify and market to people who are in market and intending to buy a vehicle. The solution is powered by V12's leading purchase intent data, V12 Signals.

"One of the biggest challenges for automotive dealerships today is identifying shoppers who are expressing active intent to purchase and converting them into customers," said Andy Frawley, CEO of V12. "Powered by V12 Signals, our leading purchase intender database solution, we are able to provide dealerships with deep insights into who is actively shopping at their lot or a competitor's location within the previous 24 to 48 hours. The solution links proprietary mobile location intelligence to actual people, not just their devices. For the first time, dealers can now market to consumers who are most apt to purchase using highly personalized messaging."

V12 Dealer Conquest offers three acquisition and conquest packages available on a subscription basis including:

V12 Traffic – in-market leads targeted to a dealer location including email and digital conversion programs

V12 Attribution – includes V12 Traffic components plus daily attribution reporting

V12 Velocity Dealer CRM – on-demand dealer CRM system including full service multi-channel campaigns

Integrated into the solution is V12's leading VIN database with marketing-compliant data on over 186 million VINs and linkage at the household and garage level. V12's in-market auto model adds additional insights into consumers who are 4.2 more likely to purchase a vehicle within a 90-day timeframe. The model uses V12 Signals in-market behaviors versus models using historical data.

"We are currently monitoring over 30 million Signals visits to auto dealer lots every year and seeing three times higher engagement rates and a 19% conversion rate to sale," said Anders Ekman, President of V12. "By infusing these powerful data sets with analytics and omnichannel campaign deployment, dealerships have access to easy to use bundled programs to drive results at incredible scale."

To learn more about V12 Dealer Conquest, register for V12's upcoming webinar on March 27, 2019 at 2:00pm EST: https://www.v12data.com/inbound/webinar-identify-in-market-vehicle-consumers/.

About V12

As a leading provider of customer acquisition and retention solutions, V12's new breed of marketing blends data, technology and analytics to drive accelerated results. Our comprehensive acquisition packages leverage industry-leading data, in-market shopping indicators, state-of-the-art analytics and end-to-end omnichannel marketing execution. Powered by our market leading Customer Data Platform solution, V12 Velocity, our easy to use solutions include a quick-start acquisition program and a full-access bundle to acquire, retain and upsell in-market shoppers. www.v12data.com

SOURCE V12

Related Links

http://www.v12data.com

