V12 Launches Next Best Action, A Thought Leadership Community For Marketers

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- V12, a leading provider of purchase intent insight and marketing services today announced the launch of a new marketing community, Next Best Action: https://nextbestaction.v12data.com/. Sponsored by V12, the community is designed to be a neutral forum for marketing thought leaders and influencers in all industries to share their challenges, knowledge and experiences as they transition to data-led marketing.

The launch of Next Best Action features Andy Frawley, CEO of V12, discussing his book "Igniting Customer Connections". The book showcases lessons about how brands are driving their businesses by delivering the kinds of experiences that consumers demand.

According to Frawley, "An enormous amount of data, technology and creative must be weaved together for brands to deliver highly-sequenced consumer experiences. 'Igniting Customer Connections' focuses on how brands can build personalized connections with consumers and the best way to carry on the conversation once they are engaged."

"We are thrilled to launch this new community to provide a forum where marketers and thought leaders can share experiences and ideas about how marketers can engage with consumers in the most productive way possible," said Anders Ekman, President of V12.

The Next Best Action community will feature brands and influencers across industries through content including blogs, interviews, videos, infographics, and podcasts. Join the conversation at https://nextbestaction.v12data.com/.

