CONCORD, N.H., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- V12 Marketing, has announced it will now officially accept Bitcoin as a payment method for its marketing and web development services, in addition to some other related statements regarding the P2P payment tech.

This acceptance of Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies, will allow customers to pay with the financial instrument of their choice.

V12 Marketing Announces Series Of Strategic Efforts To Integrate Bitcoin

"There's a lot to unpack here, but we've been supporters of Bitcoin and blockchain since day one," says V12 Marketing Creative Director, Mike Visconti. "As these vehicles for financial freedom gain greater traction, we want our clients to know we are very comfortable with them. Bitcoin is like magic. You can send money to anyone, anywhere, without permission from any intermediary. And this is just the beginning. We are looking forward to leveraging newer technologies like smart contracts and non-fungible tokens. And we are especially excited to integrate NFTs into marketing campaigns to create fun and unique brand experiences for clients and their customers. The possibilities are endless."

Mike added, "It's also interesting from a monetary lens as a business. You want to be able to protect your cash reserves against inflation. I believe it's likely we'll see more businesses of all sizes follow in the tracks of Tesla."

V12 Marketing says it has already processed payments in Bitcoin, but it was not something the company publicly advertised, or listed in its accepted payment methods.

V12 Marketing will also offer crypto-consulting services to clients and assist with the setup of the mechanisms to safely accept and store Bitcoin payments, as well as communicate this offering to their customers.

Additionally, the company also has said it now hosts the Bitcoin Whitepaper on its website, and has purchased the "v12marketing.crypto" domain for future development.

Lastly, the company is hosting a Bitcoin node locally to support the decentralized payment network.

As a full-service agency, V12 Marketing assists clients with businesses of all sizes and verticals to build their brand using their design, growth, development, and support solutions.

Going forward, V12 Marketing has said it will continue to develop its acceptance of cryptocurrency, maintain a consistent financial exposure to Bitcoin, and develop more robust services for its clients that integrate Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

About V12 Marketing

V12 Marketing is a marketing and web development agency that provides an entire suite of value-driven solutions across a wide range of industries.

Contact:

Mike Visconti

V12 Marketing

Creative Director

866.243.9023

[email protected]

https://v12marketing.com

6 Garvins Falls Road, Concord, NH 03301

SOURCE V12 Marketing